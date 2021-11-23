Carolyn Sue Charles, 72 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Adams County Manor, in West Union, Ohio.

Carolyn was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 3, 1949, the daughter of the late Samuel and Mabel (Taylor) Matthews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son, Ryan Day of Peebles; her daughter, Christa Stockton of Manchester; two brothers, Jimmie Matthews of Cincinnati; and Sammy Matthews of Florida; three sisters, Stella Lyon, of Cincinnati; Patricia Matthews of Batavia; and Betty Wilson of Cincinnati. Carolyn will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Evan, Corbin, Mahala, Desmond, Dravin, Macy, D.J., and Austin.

Carolyn’s family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.