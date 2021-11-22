SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Leila Hirsch

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Jarod and Catherine Hirsch

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Practice

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting injured

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Just spending time with the team

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Morgan Wallen

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Machu Pichu

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Hunger Games”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Gossip Girls

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Spanish

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my pets

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

The Loon Saloon

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Samantha Stricker

FUTURE PLANS:

Go to college