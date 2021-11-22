Humane Society Virtual Auction begins November 30

Submitted News

The seasonal auction hosted by the Humane Society of Adams County will be held on Nov. 30.

The auction will be virtual and provide a plethora of goodies to bid on, such as delightful Christmas decor, lottery tickets and local gift cards from Walmart, Frisch’s, Cruiser’s Diner, and much more.

To visit and bid on the library of items, visit the Humane Society of Adams County’s Facebook page starting on Nov. 30. The auction will conclude on Dec. 7.

This annual fundraiser directly supports Humane Society programs, including animal care, education, low-cost vet services, humane investigation, and our continued commitment to finding happy tails for shelter animals.

The Humane Society extends a sincere thank you to those who have donated to this auction, as well as the future participants in the auction.