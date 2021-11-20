The Stolen Petticoat

CHAPTER 17

This week on “The Ridge” we will visit a “Quilting” which ends in a terrible fix for a young girl whose intentions were pure but learned that sometimes the best intentions can still end in a terrible predicament. Time line is circa 1865-1866.

Preparation for the Sabbath day was under way on this Saturday afternoon in every Covenanter home on The Ridge. The activities in the John Wickerham home were typical of all others.

Coals on top and banked around the big Dutch oven on the hearth were just right to bake the pone inside to a golden brown. Candace who was thirteen, was churning, chugging the dasher up and down counting the strokes to one hundred; then Victoria, two years younger, would take her turn to one hundred strokes. Cargill, nine years old, was filling wood boxes to overflowing, while Lois Ann, fifteen, and Mother were making the house immaculate and preparing the food, everything that would keep.

Once they had forgotten to grind the coffee, which was still parched rye, so there was none to drink the following Sabbath day. It would only have taken a minute to grind it in the little hand mill; but it would be easy to acquire the habit of forgetting, and of violating the Sabbath.

The little neighbor girl came to the door carrying her mother’s broad fire shovel. Her mother had been in bed with a sick headache and the children had let the fire go out. Could she please “borrow a shovel of coals?”

Lois Ann filled the shovel with coal, laid some chips on them and covered all with ashes, then cautioned the little girl not to spill any.

Cousin Libby Davis came in bringing a jug of new cane molasses. She had contrived the errand to talk to Lois Ann about going to a quilting the next week up near Tranquility.

Usually, girls of their ages stayed home from school and took care of the house and any small children, while Mothers went to quilting’s, but this one was to be at Sarah’s house.

Sarah, Libby had heard, had a new petticoat that cost five dollars. That was a large sum of money for such a garment so soon after the war. Anything readymade, too, was rare enough to create much feminine interest.

Libby only stayed a few minutes, for Saturday afternoon was no proper visiting time. It looked like rain, for big swarms of flies gathered on the window and many got inside. Mother quickly hung quilts over the windows to darken the room, and then all “shoed” flies until most all were driven out.

Chores were finished early, then personal furbishing up was attended to, such as shaving, cutting of hair, trimming of nails, shining of shoes – with soot moistened with vinegar – and turns at the big wooden washtub for baths. All these items must be taken care of on Saturday or go to church untidy, and no one did that!

Family worship was conducted a bit earlier than on other evenings and soon all were enjoying a well-earned rest. They did not believe in cheating the Lord out of any of His day.

Preaching for the Gaileyites was in the old log schoolhouse. Between services, Lois Ann, Libby and other girls of their age walked down to the spring to get a drink.

Libby was the quiet type, Lois Ann, the opposite and hard to be suppressed, even on the Sabbath. She told the girls of the family that had burned out and was destitute, then of the quilting for them. Incidentally, but not without a feeling of guilt, she told of Sarah’s ready-made petticoat that had cost five dollars – quickly adding that the quilts were badly needed and everyone should go that could, thus hoping to justify herself. Speaking of the petticoat would, she knew, get out more quilters than the urge about the need.

A grapevine swing hung invitingly near the spring. Swings however, were not made to sit in on the Sabbath. They could be sat in on Fast days and Thanksgiving Day but not swung.

These object lessons in reverence were thorough. No Covenanter child was taught Mother Goose rhymes but all knew:

“Must not work, must not play

On God’s holy Sabbath day.”

Wednesday, the day of the quilting, came at last. Everyone brought a “pot luck” dish. Sarah’s mother made real coffee. How good it smelled and tasted, though heavily fortified with chicory to make it stretch.

There were three sets of quilting frames; one hung from hooks in the sitting room ceiling. All old houses here were thus equipped. Then when the lady of the house quilted alone it was sometimes a matter of many weeks or months to complete one of those lovely old quilts. When not being worked on, it was pulled by small ropes to up near the ceiling.

The young girls were tying comforters, as were the old ladies with failing eyesight. The best quilters worked on a quilt while others were making clothes for the unfortunates.

Sarah had shown them all her new petticoat. There had been much jesting; was it to go with a trousseau? Who was the lucky man, Will or George?

Mid-afternoon, one of the young girls named Dorcas complained of a severe headache and was taken upstairs to Sarah’s room to lie down for a while.

Waking from her nap, Dorcas found her headache was gone. She lay still just looking around the room thinking how pretty it was with its smooth white washed walls, dainty white curtains, canopied bed curtained to match and carpet covered the floor.

Her own room was nice but not so elegant as this one. It had braided rugs on bare floors. Just a plain bed with a pretty quilt. Curtains were ruffled unbleached muslin.

Suddenly Dorcas sat up in bed with a daring thought. She would carefully open the bureau drawer and try on the pretty petticoat! Without removing her skirt, she stepped carefully into it, pulled it up, tied the drawstring round her waist. Then she dropped her wide billowing skirt which was four widths of cloth gathered and every gather “strit” with the needle was the style — no wonder if an extra petticoat would make no difference in outward appearance.

In those days, ladies lifted the back and sides of top skirt, pinning in front so as not to sit on or wrinkle the cress skirt when riding, so the lovely petticoats were really top garments at such times.

Dorcas gathered up her skirt in the grown-up way and admired the petticoat which fit her perfectly. It was of silk but perhaps she could make one like it of satin. She noted how each little tuck and ruffle was spaced. Alas, she day dreamed too long. The ladies were coming! Frustrated, she shoved the drawer shut and dropped her skirt. She must find a way to remove it later.

An older woman might have laughed off the situation and said, “I just couldn’t resist trying it on.” But Dorcas was young and very timid. They would think she was covetous. But worst of all, she had opened the drawer!

Shawls, capes, mittens and hoods were donned. These had been removed in the spare room just across the hall. Dorcas had reluctantly joined them as there seemed nothing else to do with other girls hovering around, asking if she felt better.

Dorcas and her mother had walked as they only lived a short distance across fields. Her mother had finished changing into her coarse walking shoes before Dorcas had started to change.

She would try and tarry until the others had moved out of the room; then she would quickly untie the draw string and just leave it on the floor. But her mother was urging her to hurry as the chicken feeding time was not far away. Dazedly, she found herself going out the front door wearing the petticoat.

What could she do? Dark came at last. Perhaps she could slip out and run across the fields and throw it on the porch, but it was so dark. She would not sleep but would get up very early. Even that would be difficult as families arose before daybreak.

She was up ahead of the family but it was a cloudy morning and very dark. Now the family was stirring and it was too late!

“Dorcas, are you not well? You left your porridge,” her mother questioned.

All morning she felt ill. She would make an excuse to go to see Sarah in the afternoon, then drop the awful petticoat from under her shawl, but while the family ate dinner a knock sounded at the door.

“Well, Sheriff Jonas, how are you?” her father greeted their visitor. “Want to buy that horse you were looking at?”

“Well, no sir. I am here to perform a duty of my office. Sorry, sir, but I have here a search warrant. I must search your house.”

Dumbfounded silence fell. Dorcas, pale as death, did not move or speak. She had been suspected when Sarah had discovered her petticoat missing soon after the ladies had gone. There could have been no possible way for anyone else to have taken it unseen.

“Why did you take it?” sternly asked father, mother and brothers. “We would have bought you one if you had said you wanted one so badly.” said her brother.

To tell her story of it would sound false. She said nothing

She was sentenced to ride horseback through main street of a nearby town and carry the petticoat high up in the air on a pole. The sheriff rode beside her to magnify the power of the law.

How often in childhood I heard the story of this beautiful pale-faced girl riding down the street paying the penalty of a criminal for a harmless blunder.

Society was cruel then, and a large crowd had gathered. A handsome young man named Tim, who chanced to be in town sat quietly on his horse, spellbound by the lovely girl. He had known her in school when younger. Dorcas had always been straightforward, kind and helpful to everyone. This was no kind of punishment for a young girl.

At the end of the street, the sheriff took charge of the petticoat and Dorcas rode away toward home, her debt to society paid.

Once clear of the town she urged her horse into a gallop. She was soon overtaken by Tim. “Slow up, Dorcas,” he called in a cheery voice as he rode alongside. “What do you want?” she asked quietly. “Just to have the pleasure of your company, if I may,” replied Tim. Dorcas seemed not to care to talk, but Tim’s kindly manner soon put her at ease. “Don’t feel sorry for me,” she said after telling him her story. “I didn’t mean to keep it and I didn’t even covet it, but I had no right to meddle with another’s belongings. I didn’t avoid the appearance of evil. If I had, it wouldn’t have happened.”

Sometime later, Dorcas and Tim were married, fittingly ending this tale of a petticoat.