WU Village Council releases official minutes of October 26 meeting

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m. on October 26, 2021 at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, pledge to the flag, and roll call: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – present, Jason Francis – present, Donna Young – present, Randy Brewer – present, Steve Rothwell – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Danni Studebaker – WULS, Tim Sanderson – Police Chief, JR Kirker – Fire Chief Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Stephen Ogg – Tax Administrator, Roger Riley – Zoning Board, Ashley McCarty – People’s Defender, Nicole Hackworth, Kent Bryan – CT Consultants.

Stephen Ogg, Tax Administrator spoke on the Ohio Attorney General Delinquent Account Collections, motion by Jason Francis to utilize the state collection service on a trial basis, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Donna Young to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on October 12, 2021 and special meeting on October 18, 2021 as distributed, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to approve payment of bills as submitted, second by Mark Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2021-12 amending Ordinance 2019 of Ordinances of the Village of West Union (Zoning – appendix forms) second reading.

The Mayor read the resignation letter of Officer Justin Cooley, motion by Steve Rothwell to accept the resignation, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: 5 yea, Mark Brewer – no vote, motion passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. The Village Administrator informed Council about closing the alleys between Cross Street and Market Street, Market Street and Pleasant Street, and Pleasant Street and Logans Lane. All alleys are between North Street and Sparks Street. The Solicitor has all of the information, and will be handling the paperwork.

2. The Wastewater Plant Project completion date will be December 31, 2021. The final testing will be on Wednesday and Thursday of this week (October 27, 28).

3. Kirker asked Kent Bryan to speak on the Crackel and Panhandle Projects. Bryan told Council an individual had complained on the Crackel Project because the water line and phone line had been cut several times. Bryan informed Council that all of the underground work was finished. There was work still to do on the two pump stations then all homes will be reconnected. Bryan said there was a pre-construction meeting with WAI Construction on the Panhandle Project. There will be a meeting at the Liberty Township Building on this project, no date has been set. Bryan also told Council there has been no word on the funding for the Gabbert Project.

4. The Village Administrator informed Council the SR 41 Share Path should be finished by December 1 . Council member Jason Francis asked how the Water/Sewer billings were being collected. Kirker quoted: 10.4 % were online; 17.4% by the bank; 23.83% by mail; and 42% at the Water/Sewer office. Kent Bryan, CT Consultants spoke on the North Street Project funding, no action was taken.

Danni Studebaker, WULS, advised Council on the number of runs for the month and for the year. She spoke on selling one of the old squads and the command unit. Studebaker discussed the coroner transfers. Motion by Jason Francis to table this discussion until next meeting, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Mark Brewer thanked the West Union Life Squad for the pick-up of a student at the Peebles High School for transfer.

Police Chief Tim Sanderson asked Council about hiring a new officer. After some discussion, Council will address this next meeting.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief, told Council the number of runs for the month and for the year that the Fire Department has had.

Tom Mayes, Solicitor introduced Ordinance 2021-13 authorizing the Village Administrator to apply for, accept, and enter into a cooperative agreement between the Village of West Union and Ohio Water Development Authority for the refinancing of the Village of West Union 92-07 RDEV Plant the proceeds of which were used for the purpose of rehabilitate the wastewater treatment plant and other system components, motion by Steve Rothwell to suspend the rule for three readings, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed. Motion by Jason Francis for the ordinance, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Mayes also spoke on the letter to United Dairy Farmers, he has not received any word from them. The Solicitor will give the Clerk a copy of the letter, so she can send it to the District Supervisor.

Council member Jason Francis talked about the employee health insurance, no action was taken.

Francis also asked about a Finance Committee Meeting. Council member Steve Rothwell told Council he was calling a Finance Committee Meeting on Monday, November 1, 2021, at 6 p.m., he requested the Clerk to be there.

Motion by Jason Francis for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, second by Steve Rothwell, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Steve Rothwell for executive session ORC 121.22 G3 conference with an attorney, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Mark Brewer to return to regular session, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Mark Brewer to authorize Matt Miller-Novak of Barron Peck Bennie & Schlemmer against the Adams County Commissioners on behalf of the Village of West Union and Jason Buda as relator, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Jason Francis asked about the audit. Shelley Gifford, Treasurer told him it was just getting starting.

Motion by Steve Rothwell to adjourn, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.