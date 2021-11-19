Plane crashes in Winchester

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A plane crash occurred on the evening of Nov. 15 at Alexander Salamon Airport in Winchester, Ohio, officials said.

According to Sgt. Supervisor Josh Hunter, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Georgetown Post 8 received a call around 6:35 p.m. Trooper Jeremy Farmer and Sgt. Scott Fox responded to the scene.

“The operator, Dalton M. Jordan, was attempting a landing. He had actually touched down — and we don’t know if it was a mechanical failure at this point — but the pilot said the plane pulled to the left. But, we can’t say it was a mechanical issue at this point. Basically, he touched down, the airplane slid off the left side of the runway, struck a ditch and overturned,” said Hunter.

According to Hunter, the airplane departed from Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

“[The pilot] received minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and refused medical transport,” said Hunter.

Larry McFarland Towing and Auto Repair responded to the scene, where the plane was secured in a hangar at the airport.

Georgetown Post 8 have concluded their investigation of the incident. The incident was also investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).