Nancy Kay (Barr) Evans passed away on November 12, 2021 at the age of 81. She was born on March 16, 1940 in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ray E. and Alma L. (Sininger) Barr. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Billie Evans; brothers Elgar, Richard, Ronnie and Dean Barr; and sisters Gladys Shoop and Betty Bracken.

She is survived by one sister, Grace Grabill; sisters-in-law Shirley (Ronnie) Barr and Delores (Dean) Barr; numerous nieces and nephews and other extended family members.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Pastor Gary Brown will be officiating.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.