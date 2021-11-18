Cropper, Mitchell, Pell new faces on county sidelines

Two of the best in the SHAC go head to head in this shot from the SHAC Girls Preview. Peebles’ Payton Johnson, right, attempts a shot over the outstretched arms of Eastern Brown’s Rylee Leonard. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp 11) finds the going tough in the paint as the Lady Devils battled Ripley in the SHAC Girls Preview. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

A trio of new girls head basketball coaches made their debuts on Saturday night as North Adams High School played host to the 2021 Southern Hills Athletic Conference Girls Basketball Preview Night. Bernie Cropper at West Union, Tad Mitchell at Manchester, and Sidney Pell at Peebles all take over their respective programs for the 2021-22 campaigns and all had their squads in action for the two-quarter preview format.

The match ups for the previews are based on the SHAC coaches poll done a week earlier and the first pairing of the night saw two of the new coached facing off with each other as Cropper’s Lady Dragons battled Mitchell’s’ Lady Hounds. The game began well for the Manchester side as a pair of three-point goals by freshman Taylor Rideout launched the Lady Hounds into a 6-2 advantage. Unfortunately for the Manchester girls, they would not score again until very late in the second period.

In the meantime, the Lady Dragons overcame that slow start to rack up 15 first quarter points, five of those from senior Lexie Rowe plus two buckets from fellow senior Molly Purcell. The send stanza belonged to West Union’s Maddie Taylor as she scored 9 points as her team cruised to a 31-8 preview victory.

“We started back in April spending a lot of time in the gym working on fundamentals and had a good summer,” said Coach Cropper in his postgame radio interview. “Then we had some injuries and a couple of girls who decided not to play, but we have jut 10 kids and that’s probably the biggest disappointment. But we have 10 good ones who work hard and want to be in there. It’s been fun but it’s a challenge, it’s a learning process.”

“We’ve still got a lot to learn but I think we will get better but it’snot going to happen in one night.”

“We’re looking forward to a season where we can keep improving and our girls are excited,” said Manchester’s Mitchell in his radio spot. “We’re going to have a learning curve, I’ve got a whole lot of inexperience. Even the juniors on my team have very little varsity experience, some of them coming back after a couple of years away. It’s a tall task but we have a whole season to improve and that’s what we’re shooting for.”

Taylor led the winners with 12 points, while Taylor Rideout had all 8 for Manchester,

The next Adams County squad to take the floor belonged to the only returning girls coach in the county. Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils took their home court to face an undermanned and shorthanded squad of Ripley Lady Jays. The host team had no problems handling the Lady Jays in a half, coming out on top 44-6.

The always tenacious North Adams defense pitched a shutout in the first eight minutes and put six different players in the scoring column as Coach Davis used his entire roster, as he typically does. The Lady Devils shot lights out in the half, hitting 7 of 13 from beyond the three-point arc. Five of those long bombs came in the opening period, from a combination of Morgan Shupert, Keetyn Hupp, Kenlie Jones, and Lizzie Gill, all of which contributed to a commanding 26-0 lead.

The Lady Jays finally got on the board midway through the second quarter on a three-pointer by Riley Finn, but the North Adams offense put up 18 more points, paced by 7 from senior Laney Ruckel.

“It’s good to get started and have all the fans back in here,” said Coach Davis in his radio interview. “We shot it well tonight, when you take good shots good things will happen. We’re not as big as we have been so we’ll play a little different style. They come out and work hard every practice and they know what we expect from them here. “

“We’re quick so it will be up-tempo and if we hit some shots we’ll be alright.”

Ruckel led the Lady Devils in the two quarters of action with 14 points, with Hupp and Shupert each adding 8. Finn’s 4 led the Lady Jays.

The third new Adams County girls coach on the sidelines debuted in the evening’s final match up as Sidney Pell and her Peebles Lady Indians faced off with the Eastern Brown Lady Warriors, both teams chosen by the SHAC coaches to win their respective divisions of the conference. The four previous halves in the preview had been decided by double digits so fans deserved at least one interesting 16 minutes and they got it with Peebles and Eastern. The two quarters of action were tight throughout with the Lady Warriors finally coming out on top 28-27.

The Lady Indians’ one-two scoring punch of sophomore Payton Johnson and senior Marisa Moore combined for 12 first quarter points as Peebles trailed by just one after eight minutes. In the second stanza, the Lady Indians got a three-pointer from newcomer McKenzie Morrison and scores from three other teammates as they hung with the talented Eastern squad. the one-point outcome left fans yearning for the regular season match up of these two programs, which will come on Monday, Dec. 20 in Peebles.

In the preview play, Johnson led Peebles with 10 points while Eastern was paced by 5 points each from Mackenzie Gloff and Mya Hamilton.

“Coming back and coaching where I got to play is pretty awesome,” said Coach Pell in her radio spot. “I was at the junior high level for five years and I got to know the kids and I appreciate this opportunity very much. We lost a lot of great players from last year and they established a tradition of winning. these girls are used to winning and don’t like to lose, they were upset we lost the two quarters tonight.”

“We bring back some nice players from a team that made a nice run last year and w’re still figuring some things out. They want to get better and they practice hard and I think we’re going to be alright.”

All of the county girls teams will open their regular season in the next few days. West Union, Peebles, and Manchester will all open on Saturday, Nov. 20 in the Tip-Off Classic at Manchester. West Union will battle New Boston at 3:15 p.m., Peebles will tackle Portsmouth West at 5 p.m., and Manchester will face Coal Grove at 8:15 p.m.

North Adams will open at home on Monday, November 22, entertaining Peebles in what should be a quite competitive early season tussle.