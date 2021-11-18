By Julia McCane-Knox

Interested in working for the Adams County Public Library? We are currently hiring library page and clerk positions. These positions start at $9.68 per hour at 29 hours per week. Candidates must be willing to work at all branches, including Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union. We are also hiring a library assistant / programmer for the West Union Library. This position is full-time at 40 hours per week and starts at $10.13 per hour with adjustments for library experience and education.

Candidates interested in the programming position should demonstrate the following competencies: Adaptability, community engagement, creative thinking, customer service, intellectual freedom, innovation, interpersonal communication, leadership, problem-solving, teamwork, and time management. Interested individuals may pick up an application at any Adams County Public Library; in addition, individuals may go to our website and click on the “Employment Opportunities” post to download a copy of the job application or individuals can complete our online job application, which can be accessed via this post, as well. Additionally, individuals may view the job descriptions and personnel grooming and conduct policy via this post. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Do you have questions regarding COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 – 11? For frequently asked questions for parents and guardians of children and adolescents eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, go to our website then click on our “Vaccinate with Confidence” post. Want to find out if the vaccine is right for you? Go to cdc.gov and click on “Coronavirus Disease 2019” for facts about the virus and the vaccines.

Do you need a COVID-19 test to get you back to work or school? The Adams County Public Library in Ohio is partnering with the Adams County Health Department to offer COVID-19 Take-Home Test Kits to the public for FREE! The eMed visit is also FREE! This is COVID-19 testing done from the convenience of your home with accurate results you can trust. For more information about this program, go to our website and click on the “COVID-19 Test Kits” post.

We have many programs for all ages, including Virtual Storytime every Saturday at noon, Craft Kits-to-Go, the Curbside After School Meal Service Program for youth aged 18 and under, the Imagination Library for children under the age of 5, Merry Money for children aged 3-12, the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, and so much more. For more information about our programs, visit our website and look for the “November 2021 Library Programs” post.

Countdown to Christmas with Hoopla Digital. Enjoy free Holiday Hallmark movies, including “Christmas Next Door,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “A Family Christmas Gift,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” and many more title. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. So put on your cozy slippers and comfy clothes then start baking cookies, while you watch your favorite Hallmark movies on Hoopla!

No library card? No problem. Go to our website and click on the “E-Library” tab to sign up for a digital card today.