By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021022 girls basketball regular season kicks off on Saturday, November 20 when Manchester High School hosts the season-opening Tip-Off Classic. The schedule is as follows:

10 a.m.- Portsmouth vs. Whiteoak; 11:45 a.m.- Ripley vs. Symmes Valley; 1:30 p.m.- Southeastern vs. Felicity; 3:15 p.m.- West Union vs. New Boston; 5 p.m.- Peebles vs. Portsmouth West; 6:45 p.m.- Manchester vs. Coal Grove.