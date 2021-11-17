Humane Society soliciting donations for auction

Are you in the giving mood this year? Is the benevolent spirit of the holidays gently rapping at your door? The Humane Society of Adams County is looking for donations for their upcoming seasonal auction on Nov. 30. All proceeds from the auction support the society and their mission to support the happy tails of shelter animals.

Popular items featured in the past were gift cards, lottery tickets and seasonal decor.

If you would like to donate, please drop off your item at 307 N. Market Street in West Union by Nov. 20.

The Humane Society of Adams County thanks you for your consideration.