Victor E. Lewis, 68, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Harbor HealthCare in Ironton, Ohio. He was born August 19, 1953 in West Union, son of the late Buddy Lewis and Dessie Francis Kepp Bowen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Ray Bowen.

He is survived by his son, Rodrick “Rocky” Lewis; grandchildren, Haley Lewis, Drake Lockhart, Cameron and Morgan Lewis; brothers, Randy (Brenda) Lewis, Russell Lewis, and Danny Howard; and sister, Shirley “Susie” (Patrick) Phillips.

Victor donated his body to the Wright State University Anatomical Program.

Memorial Services will be held at the Gospel Lighthouse Chapel on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with Chad Burn officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home.