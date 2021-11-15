Robert Samuel McQuinn, 76 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bob was born on December 11, 1944, in Middletown, Ohio, the son of the late Percy and Hazel McQuinn. A

Bob was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Keuthan) McQuinn. He is also survived by three sons, Bob McQuinn of Cincinnati, Martin McQuinn of Newark and Frank McQuinn of Washington; and a daughter, Patti McQuinn of Seattle, Washington; as well as a sister, Phyllis Ackman of Washington.

The family is planning a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.