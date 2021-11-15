Marcella Jean (Evans) Swearingen, 91, of West Union, Ohio, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman. She was born January 21, 1930 in Buena Vista in Scioto County to the late Louis “Buck” and Minnie Leola (Hayslip) Evans. She was preceded in death by husband, Joseph Russell and husband, Grover Swearingen; and two brothers, Harold Evans and Billie R. Evans.

She is survived by three children, Danny Joe Russell, Dottie Anne (Russell) McElroy and Susan (Russell) Haslam; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

Jean was a 1957 graduate of West Union High School. She spent 22 years in the banking industry, 20 of which were at the National Bank of Adams County. She was wonderfully saved at the Upper Blue Creek Tabernacle in February 1956. She enjoyed all of her time spent at many different churches and with many Christian organizations.

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union..

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The public interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.