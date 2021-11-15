Clinton E Beaver, Sr., 87 years of age, of Seaman, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at his residence.

Clint was born on January 18, 1934, in Port Union, Ohio, the son of the late Hubert and Stella (McPhearson) Beaver. Clint served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He worked as a construction engineer after leaving the military. He belonged to the American Legion and the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie 1161.

In addition to his parents, Clint was also preceded in death by two daughters, Katrinka Bridges and Theresa Beaver; a daughter-in-law, Annette Beaver; as well as three brothers and two sisters.

Clint is survived by his wife, Patricia (Lewis) Beaver, whom he married on July 10, 1964. He is also survived by his sons, Clinton (Jill) Beaver, Jr. of Lawshe, Rick Beaver of Seaman, Craig Beaver of Shelby, North Carolina, and Clayton Beaver of Seaman; and by his sister, Madeline Gibson of Canada. Clint will be missed by his six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow the visitation on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home. Greg Roberts will officiate the services.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Union Township Cemetery in West Chester, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.