The Adams County Public Library would not be the same without our amazing staff. Get to know a little more about the employees who make the library run. This week, our focus is on Assistant Director-in-Training and Enrichment Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox.

Q. How long have you worked with Adams County Public Library?

A. 6 years – 7 years this December.

Q. What does your job entail?

A. I collaborate with local community leaders and members, and those in the library field. I manage the branches and staff of the Adams County Public Library system. Moreover, I establish and manage enriching programs, services, and resources for the library. I create and manage our marketing materials and activities. For example, I create and publish posts on our library website and social media platforms. I also create flyers and handouts, and write news articles for the local newspapers.

Q. What kinds of books do you like to read?

A. I enjoy reading and listening to historical fiction and anything by Nicholas Sparks. I also like to read children’s literature, primarily picture books and board books, considering I read to my two-year-old daughter and infant son daily.

Q. What’s your favorite movie of all time?

A. I enjoy all the Marvel Movies and I could watch the Harry Potter series over and over again. I always watch Hocus Pocus in the Fall and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (with Jimy Carrey) around the Holidays. I haven’t watched it in a while, but Titanic will always hold a special place in my heart.

Q. What TV shows are you watching right now?

A. For me: Anything Marvel, A Million Little Things, Manifest, Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, The Resident, Lucifer, etc. For my children: Anything on PBS, Disney Plus, or Nickelodeon. My daughter loves Peppa Pig. That’s probably her favorite show.

Q. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

A. I would want to be super powerful, so I would love to have powers like Wanda Maximoff, Captain Marvel, or Jean Grey.

Q. What do you like to do when you’re not working?

A. I am a mother to two wonderful babies and I have a great family, so I am often spending time with them. In the Fall, I will be starting school again, so I will be doing a lot of homework, as well. I love to hike, kayak, camp, travel, read, shop, dance, etc.

Q. What’s a fun fact about you many people may not know?

When I was a baby, I lived in Puerto Rico.

Q. Where would you like to go on a dream vacation?

A. I would love to go to all of the U.S. National Parks, America’s State Parks, as well as many places overseas, such as Greece, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia, India, etc.

What do you like about working for the library?

I love to bring enriching services, programs, resources, and opportunities to our communities. I enjoy working with the great staff of the Adams County Public Library system. To me, they are like family. They bring so much value to the community and you can tell they really love what they do.