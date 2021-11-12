William “Billy” Ray White, 70 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Billy was born on April 6, 1951, in Seaman, Ohio, the son of Anna Louise (Jones) White and the late Billy White. He worked as a jet engine mechanic.

In addition to his father, Billy was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnny White. Billy is survived by his wife, Kathy (Copeland) White, whom he married on December 13, 1996. He is also survived by his son, Jace White, and his daughter, Kaelin White, both of Peebles; his mother, Louise White, of Peebles; his brother, Tommy White, also of Peebles; and his sister Bev White, of Cincinnati; as well as his sister-in-law, Dorothy White, of Peebles.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 pm. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow visitation on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. The service will be officiated by Kelly Copeland. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville (Jacktown) Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.