Southern Hills Athletic Conference holds Fall Sports Awards ceremony

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference recently honored the All-SHAC Girls Soccer team at the October 31 FallSports Awards. Front row, from left,Harlee Brand, North Adams; Lilee Coffman, Fayetteville; Natasha Davidson, Lynchburg-Clay; and Bailey Dotson, Eastern; Second row, from left, Riley Finn, Ripley; Ainsley Grooms, North Adams; Rylee Leonard, Eastern; and Mary Litzinger, Eastern; Third row, from left, Ella Newkirk, Fairfield; Alyssa Perkins, Eastern; Raelynn Ruble, Lynchburg-Clay; and Laney Ruckel, North Adams; Fourth row, from left, Cadence Saunders, Fairfield; Avery Teeters, Fairfield; Karlie Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay; and Philemina Toca, Lynchburg-Clay; Back row, from left, Torie Utter, Eastern and Kennedy Zink, Fairfield. (SHAC Photo) he Southern Hills Athletic Conference honored members of the 2021 All-SHAC Volleyball Team during the recent Fall Sports Awards. Front row, from left, Summer Bird, Peebles; Lydia Carr, Whiteoak; Sarah Clark, Eastern; and Emma Fouch, Fairfield; Second row, from left, Lizzie Gill, North Adams; Braylynn Haines, Fairfield; Hannah Hobbs, Manchester; and Keetyn Hupp, North Adams; Third row, from left, Sierra Kendall, North Adams; Faith Miller, Fairfield; Darby Mills, Peebles; and Anne Murphy, Fayetteville; Fourth row, from left, Lilly Nichols, Fayetteville; Maggie Roberts, Manchester; Brooke Sims, Ripley; and Avery Storer, Peebles; Back row, from left, Brea Stout, North Adams; Maddie Taylor, West Union; and Katie Young, Lynchburg-Clay. Not pictured is Cora Akers, Whiteoak. (SHAC Photo) At the October 31 Fall Sports Awards, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference named its Volleyball Coaches of the Year and Player of the Year, a clean sweep for Adams County. From left, Annie Gustin, Peebles: Co-Coach of the Year; Sierra Kendall, North Adams: Player of the Year; and Katie Ragan, North Adams: Co-Coach of the Year. (SHAC Photo)

The 2021 All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference Boys Soccer team was recently honored at the SHAC Fall Sports Awards.Front row, from left, Kevin Alvarez, West Union; Nathan Brown, Lynchburg-Clay; Garrett Bunn, North Adams; and Cameron Campbell, North Adams; Second row, from left, Andrew Cumberland, Lynchburg-Clay; Christian Hoskins, Eastern; Jonas Jakeway, Fayetteville; and Ricky Luncan, Fayetteville; Third row, from left, Noah Miller, Lynchburg-Clay; Trey Pitzer, Lynchburg-Clay; Zane Porter, Peebles; and Cory Reed, Peebles; Fourth row, from left, Mason Sims, Peebles; Reese Teeters, Fairfield; Lane Wagner, North Adams; and Carter Woollard, Eastern; Back row, from left, Brayden Zimmerman, Fairfield and Koben Zink, Fairfield.Not pictured is Dalton Hutchison, Ripley. (SHAC Photo)

