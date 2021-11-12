Richard Arlen Smith, 83, of West Union, Ohio died November 9, 2021 at The Adams County Manor. He was born October 3, 1938 in Chillicothe, Ohio. He is preceded by wife, Barbara (Cooke) Smith and parents Richard E. and Ruth Ann (Stover) Smith.

Richard is survived by four children, Diana M. (Harvey) Cohen of La Grange, Kentucky, Nancy A. (David) Hook of West Union, Trisha E. (Gregory) Schumacher of West Union and Kenneth A. (Kimberly) Smith of West Union; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister, Shelley (Butch) Ricketts of Chillicothe and special friend, Naomi Smalley of Peebles.

Richard was a 1957 graduate of Chillicothe High School and then served in the US Army. He retired from D.P. & L. and was employed at the J.M. Stuart Station. He was a former member of the West Union Volunteer Fire Department and a former West Union Village Councilman. He was a former Clever Clover 4-H advisor. He was a member of AMVETS and the West Union Church of Christ.

Memorial donations can be mailed to: Humane Society of Adams County Inc., P.O. Box 245, West Union, Ohio 45693

Mr. Smith will be cremated. A graveside service and inurnment will be held at St. Margaret Cemetery in Chillicothe, Ohio at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated is serving the family.