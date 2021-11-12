Peebles Council addresses the concerns of property owner

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Peebles Village Council met on Nov. 2 to address community concerns and approve expenditures for the fire and police departments.

A motion by Councilman Charles Countryman to approve the regular meeting minutes of Oct. 5, 2021, was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilman Dave Stephens to approve the Treasurer’s report was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the Mayor and Police Report was seconded by Stephens, the council agreed.

A motion by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers to approve the Water and Sewer Report was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

“I had just taken over and inherited the Cinderella Reynolds property on 26823 State Route 41. [There’s a fence that runs through my property]. I had it surveyed. Well, there are pipes coming out. One looks like a ceramic pipe. There’s water coming from it and it’s draining on my land and making huge ditches across my land. It’s made a huge ditch line. If it is the city’s problem, I want it fixed. I want it rerouted, or, I’m going to take it upon myself to take the fence down and cement the lines so there won’t be any water coming out,” said Sally Styles.

I do not want it on my property, she said.

“I can’t speak for the fence. Chuck Johnson built it, and he still works for the town. That is not a town dispute. The black lines that run onto your property are not a town dispute. You can see they are connected to the gutter on [your neighbor’s house]. I’m going to guess it’s a basement drain or their downspouts. The big pipe is the towns. Don’t concrete it, and the town will definitely figure something out. We looked at it today. [You’ll have to contact the property owners for the black pipes]. The fence part is on you. I wouldn’t tear it down without asking, you can work it out. That’s not [village responsibility],” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

Pertuset suggested piping the nuisance water to the creek, and the property owner agreed. According to Pertuset, the issue will be rectified in the oncoming months.

“Our incident reporting that goes to the state of Ohio monthly is through our CAD system at the Sheriff’s Office. The one we have, called Emergency Reporting, is around $1,200 a year. Since it has sold to another vendor, that price has gone up $400. I got a quote through our CAD staff to be able to get onto their system. Everything operates the same, aside from the dispatchers will put in more information. $2,583 will be the price upfront plus a year of maintenance, and then we’ll have a maintenance fee of $520 a year after. That goes to help keep it updated. We’ll spend $900 to switch, but after that, our fee is a whole lot less,” said Peebles Fire Department Chief Mike Estep.

Estep reported that the back leaf springs needed to be replaced on their main engine. The repair cost will be $2,500-3,000.

A motion by Stephens to approve the repair with a maximum cost of $3,000 was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the purchase of four rear tires for the same engine at a cost of $1,800 was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Stephens to approve the purchase of the new CAD system was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve cosmetic revisions to a police cruiser with a maximum cost of $1,000 was seconded by Stephens.

“The last thing I have is the Christmas bonus,” said Interim Mayor Norman Newman.

A motion by Crothers to approve a Christmas bonus to village employees was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to adjourn was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.