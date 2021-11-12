Dale Gordon Chapman, 85 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Ripley, Ohio.

Dale was born on January 17, 1936, in Delbarton, West Virginia, the son of the late Roy and Tennessee (Rose) Chapman. Dale was both a United States Navy veteran during the Korean War and a United States Air Force veteran. He worked as a machinist after leaving the military. He attended the Highway 32 Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, Dale was also preceded in death by his son, Shayde Chapman. Dale is survived by his wife, Ethel (Canterbury) Chapman, whom he married on May 1, 1958. He is also survived by his son, Greg (Hope) Chapman of Aberdeen, Ohio; his two daughters, Rhonda Copley, of West Union and Sheila Chapman Gelter, of Batavia. Dale will be missed by his seven grandchildren, Missy, Gabriel, Brandon, Daniel, Ashley, Brian, and Morgan; and his nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Winchester Cemetery. The service was officiated by Marc Curfman. Military graveside services were provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.