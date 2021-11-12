A hike on Rock Run Trail

Submitted by Rachael Grove

The last day of October was forecasted to be a cool but sunny day so two members of the Adams County Wild Mushroom Club decided to hike the newly opened Rock Run Trail managed by the Arc of Appalachia. The 3.3-mile loop, near Sandy Springs, which connects to the Shawnee State Forest, offers excellent views of the Ohio River as well as several interesting stone markers, rock cliffs and massive birch, maple and oak trees.

The trail was covered with colorful leaves and many sizes and varieties of acorns and hickory nuts. Although not intended specifically as a mushroom hike, I was glad I decided to take my camera as mushrooms seemed to be around every corner due to recent rains. Although Turkey Tails and False Turkey Tails (fan-shaped shelf mushrooms) can be found year-round on fallen logs in many different colors, they were still worth taking the time to appreciate. However, I was surprised to see white coral fungi popping up from under the leaf litter so late in the year.

Also poking up from the ground everywhere were red Russulas. Although not very big, they seemed to be scattered throughout the hike at different points. One large white Amanita was spotted off the trail although the veil (the skirt-like part of the stem under the cap) was mostly gone already. However, a smaller one was found close by with the veil still intact (see photo). A bright orange/yellow fungus was seen on a fallen log off the trail, which was probably Witches’ Butter.

Since Rock Run is home to many endangered species, you are not permitted to wander off the trail and take any specimens. Therefore, positive ID’s of many mushrooms were not able to be made but the abundance of them was still rewarding. I was surprised to find several dozen Pear-Shaped Puffballs (Lycoperdon pyriforme) on a log that had not yet released their spores. Although small in size, only 1-2 inches across, the dense cluster of them caught my attention. The best find came near the end of the hike when a large cluster of Oyster mushrooms was spotted near the base of a tree. Surprisingly, they appeared to still be in fairly good shape. I will definitely go back to Rock Run in the spring to see what other mushroom varieties I can find.

At home, a couple of days later, I was picking up walnuts in my yard and I spotted two Dog Stinkhorns under the tree growing up from the mulch. These odd-looking fungi don’t really look like a mushroom because they don’t have a discernable cap. Their slightly curved orange stems were several inches tall and easy to spot. The head of the stem is covered in a brownish foul-smelling slime resulting in their name. I have seen them there before but the sun caught the orange stem in a beautiful light.

Another member of the ACWMC form Brush Creek Township reported finding a Ganoderma polypore on the ground near the base of where a tree had previously stood. These types of shelf mushrooms are usually large in size, sometimes up to a foot across, and can be found most of the year. Different types of these fungi have been used for medicinal purposes for over 2,000 years in China to boost the immune system and treat cancer. This member also reported finding several red Russulas on her property as well.

Don’t forget to look for mushrooms any time you go hiking. Several varieties can be found throughout the year, not just spring and summer.