UC Clermont to hold manufacturing engineering information sessions Dec. 2

News Release

The University of Cincinnati Clermont College will hold two in-person information sessions to highlight its Manufacturing Engineering Technology program during the Grant Career Center Open House in Bethel, Ohio, on Thursday, Dec. 2 from at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Attendees will get an opportunity to meet with MET program faculty and admissions representatives from the college. UC Clermont will waive the $50 application fee for anyone who applies during the event.

The college’s Manufacturing Engineering Technology program, located at Grant Career Center, prepares students for a variety of positions within the manufacturing sector. Students gain specialized education in manufacturing processes — lean manufacturing, project management, production management, computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM) and robotics, computer-aided design (CAD) and problem solving.

“We have a combination of a great facility, strong curriculum and good relationships with industry leaders in the area,” said UC Clermont’s MET Program Coordinator Chris Goodman. Top employers for UC Clermont graduates include Milacron and L3Harris. “Manufacturing is a broad field and offers tremendous opportunity. Students are graduating and getting hired quickly. There is a large demand for skilled workers.”

The associate degree program prepares graduates to be hired immediately as machinists, CNC programmers, and designers, detailers and inspectors for engineering firms. The program also leads to UC Clermont’s bachelor’s degree in Applied Administration — building on core manufacturing engineering experience to prepare students for leadership positions as foremen, supervisors and for roles in project management and quality assurance within the field.

The information sessions will be held at Grant Career Center, 718 W Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106. Please reserve your spot at https://ucclermont.edu/visit/MET.html or by calling UC Clermont’s Admissions office at 513-558-8316.

UC Clermont entered into a partnership with Grant Career Center to lease space and offer courses for the college’s MET program at the Bethel location in the fall of 2020. The partnership allows UC Clermont to not only serve college students in the MET program but also offer College Credit Plus to high school students at that location. College Credit Plus is Ohio’s dual enrollment program that provides students in grades 7-12 the opportunity to earn college and high school credits at the same time by taking courses from Ohio colleges or universities.

Grant Career Center (GCC) provides career and technical education to secondary students. Engineering Design is one of 14 career technical programs offered at this location.