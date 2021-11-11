By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

After spending two tours in Iraq, a local veteran returned home to continue helping citizens in a different way.

West Union Police Department Lt. Ryan Myers, of West Union, joined the military in 2001 after graduating high school. At the time, Myers was only 17 years old.

“Joining the military is something I always wanted to try. When I joined, I started with the National Guard and spent three years with them before I went into active duty with the Army,” said Myers.

Three years after joining the military, Myers was transferred to Ft. Hood in Texas, a rapid deployment facility. After a week at Ft. Hood, he was deployed to Iraq.

“We stopped off at Kuwait to do some training before we went to Iraq. We were armored crewmen, we were tankers, so we had to go through land operations and learn how to reroute security with tanks. I flew out on July 25, 2003, from Kuwait to Iraq. When we got there, they gave us Humvees with sandbags on the floor. They had no armor. So, we were patrolling with soft-top Humvees for a good part of that deployment,” said Myers.

Myers performed route security as well as other hazardous duties.

“When convoys came through where we were at in Abu Ghraib, we had to pull security with the Humvees and make sure everything was safe. We did patrols throughout the village. Every now and then, we’d get on the ground and do home infiltrations with interpreters and Iraqi Army men. Think of the Iraqi Army like a confidential informant. They would get intel on suspected insurgents making bombs. After we verified the information, we would go to these houses and check them out,” said Myers.

During these infiltrations, he and his troop found a lot of houses containing improvised explosive device (IED).

“In one of the houses, I remember it had three 500 pound bomb casings — the explosives had been removed — and thousands of other casings from smaller ordinances around this house. I can’t even explain how many casings there were around it. A lot of the IEDs that we were getting hit by came from that house. They would bury these IEDs on the side of the road and blow them up as we went by,” said Myers.

In some cases, IEDs would be planted in the corpses of persecuted citizens.

“They didn’t like their citizens going to Christian schools or any English facilities. They would shoot them. We would have to go pick up those bodies, so they would plant explosives in them and blow them up on us as we extracted them. A part of my deployment was picking up those bodies before they could plant the explosives. A lot of the time, they would just wait for us to go pick them up and set up an ambush. One of my trucks actually got hit with a rocket-propelled grenade on an extraction mission once. It blew up my front tire and radiator,” said Myers.

Myers returned from that deployment in 2004, where he returned to Ft. Hood. Myers underwent another year of training at the facility, with a month of reprieve between. In 2006, he was once again deployed to Iraq.

“The second deployment was a lot longer. We got extended multiple times due to the Iraqi elections. They sent us to multiple cities. The second deployment was awful. It was all about hearts and mines. We never tried to destroy. We tried to be friendly, and the next thing you know, we’re getting shot at. We lost more people in that deployment. I don’t like to talk about it,” said Myers.

When he returned to the United States in 2008, he transferred from Ft. Hood to Ft. Knox, Ky. He spent a year at this base training lieutenants before being honorably discharged in 2010.

“If I get together with my Army buddies, sometimes we’ll reminisce. Most of the time we don’t. I don’t want to talk about it. I just don’t,” he said.

After being discharged, Myers decided to pursue law enforcement.

“It was something I always wanted to do. My mom says I acted like a police officer when I was a kid. When I got out of the Army, it seemed like the career field to go to. A few of my army friends went into law enforcement. It seems like it goes hand-in-hand together, and a lot of it does transfer. A year after being discharged, I went through the academy while I was working construction. After graduating, I was with Aberdeen Police Department for two months before a position was offered to me here. I’ve been here ever since,” said Myers.

Myers was promoted to lieutenant in 2018. Around the same time, Myers became the only K-9 unit in Adams County.

“I’ve always wanted to do K-9. I love doing it. It’s so fun. We do narcotics, traffic, tracking, article searching, bite work, about everything. We’re constantly training. I’ve never had one day apart from him in the four years I’ve had him. When I go on vacation, he goes with me. He has a bed under my desk,” said Myers.

Eventually, Myers will retire from the West Union Police Department. If in that time a hire expresses interest in leading the K-9 unit, Myers will pass the torch.

“If you’re thinking about joining the military, do your research. It’s worth it in the long run, but it is rough. Go talk to people, and figure out what you want to do in the military. I highly advise researching it. I’ve made a lot of friends in the military, but the good goes with the bad,” said Myers.

Along with this sage advice, Myers reminds us to honor our veterans, always.