Most every job in the free world has some type of paid days off to use for you, for whatever reason. Personal days. Sick days. Holidays. However, if you are a caregiver or stay at home parent, not only do you not get paid, but too often, you don’t get a break. Ever.

For the first twelve years of motherhood, I stayed home with my kids. I also homeschooled, and other kids from other families would join us. It was amazing, and I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world. The great part was that they were with me all the time. The bad part was that they were with me. All. The. Time.

You don’t understand exhausted until you are 9 months pregnant, haven’t slept in 10 years, have been nauseous for at least five of them, have a migraine that you can’t take meds for, been peed on, and have been up all night praying and worrying over a sick child who puked down your nightgown. But, you are still expected to be up at the crack of dawn, be patient, explain the same lesson six different ways, make a meal, clean up a meal (repeat), bandage wounds, entertain, discipline, keep the house clean, stay caught up on laundry, take the kid to the vet (oops, wrong doctor’s office), schedule and make appointments, and yes – do the volunteer work – because after all, you just stay at home all day. Don’t forget that the oil needs changed in the car, and the grass needs mowed, and the weeds need pulled.

I remember locking myself in the bathroom in hopes of catching a five-minute power nap, only to see little fingers under the door, begging me to come out. So, I would, because little fingers are so cute. And the chubby little cheeks, sparkly eyes, and slobbery kisses waiting on the other side are just so stinking worth it.

So, I would do it all again the next day. And the day after that. And the day after that. None of that stops because you are tired. Or sick. Or stressed to the max.

When I actually dozed off standing up in the shower, I realized that I was not helping anybody by stretching myself that thin. I needed a break, both physically and mentally. Stress and exhaustion were making me physically sick. So, I started scheduling ‘personal days’ off for myself. It started by doing something as simple as going over to my parents’ house to take a really long nap and read a book. It felt so good to have a few hours when I wasn’t in charge of keeping anyone alive.

It didn’t take long before my other mom friends wanted in on that action. We started taking one guilt-free weekend “off” together every year. It was almost always free, so we didn’t have any added stress of extra expenses. We would float on rafts at the lake, or hike in our old stompin’ ground, or simply go somewhere that was kid-free and talk and laugh together.

I’m not going to lie. At first, it was really hard to do. I felt guilty. The kids missed me. The baby might get fussy and not sleep for someone else. I wasn’t used to making anything about me. It felt selfish.

However, after the first weekend away I realized that wasn’t a bad thing for any of us. When they missed me being gone, they appreciated me a little more when I got back. And when I got caught up on sleep, relaxed, and got to have conversations with other adults that didn’t include nursery rhyme lyrics, I was more patient and less stressed. Leaving the kids for a few days did not make me a bad mom. It made me a better one. Win/win.

You don’t have to be a stay-at-home parent with little kids to understand what it means to be weighted down with stress and responsibility. It is an absolute necessity for everyone to take time off to rest and reboot. It not only helps with our physical health, but it helps with our mental health.

Take advantage of respite services.

Go ahead and schedule that babysitter.

Pick a weekend and write some ‘personal days’ on your calendar. Then use them. Guilt-free.

If you work outside the home, use your personal days instead of losing them or letting them roll over. They are there for a reason.

Do the things you love – or nothing at all. Just take time for you, so you can be the best version of yourself for those you love and care about.

Have a blessed week, friends!