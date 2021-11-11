Commissioners hold October 18 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on October 18, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward, Barbara Moore and Ty Pell. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Hayslip.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel activities report for week ending October 15, 2021.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following: Healthcare Wellness Incentive- premium holiday; OCDA training-fiscal vs calendar year; JFS building Use of Life; Fraud department grant; Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and David Wilson, Jr. for compensation of OCDA Training Session not to exceed $400 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve an agreement amendment between Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for Comprehensive Case Management and Employment Program (CCMEP) increase of $210,141.00 not to exceed total Program amount of $460,141 and increase of $19,175 not to exceed total Administrative amount of $34,175 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a subgrant agreement between the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services and Adams County Children Services Board for Title XX TANF transfer in the amount of $150,000 not to exceed total amount of contract $250,000 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

Dan Wickerham, Director, ABCAP, met with the board to discuss an upcoming ABCAP board meeting to be held in the Annex conference room on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 6 p.m. Also discussed was Tire Amnesty Day to be held on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the transfer station located on Trefz Road, West Union.

EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: Medicount agreement- hospital-to-hospital coverage added; Personnel; Transport agreement with Sheriff’s Department for inmate transport; West Union Station #400 update; Open House set for December 11, 2021; Medication supplies and storage.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into executive session with Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Dana Whalen, EMS Chief Peggy McCleese and Assistant EMS Chief Adam Dozier at 11:09 a.m. to discuss potential litigation in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G)(3). Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened session at 11:27 a.m.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Amber Borgarding as a Full-Time EMT Medic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 18, 2021 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Josh Adams as a Volunteer EMT Driver with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective October 18, 2021 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into a grant agreement with Ohio Development Services Agency for the Community Development Block Grant program in the amount of $170,000 for the period of September 1, 2021 through October 31, 2023 as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Chris Moore, Recorder, met with the board to discuss scanning and indexing of permanent documents in the Recorder’s office. A request for ARPA funding along an estimate were presented for review.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into a renewal agreement with Delta Dental for county employee dental insurance coverage (See RES#2019-457) commencing January 1, 2022 for a period of one (1) year. Vote: All aye.

Jeremy Baldwin, Senior Account Executive, Enterprise Fleet, met with the board to review management analysis for the county vehicle fleet. Recommendations on replacement plans to retain the highest resale values were presented. Master Lease Agreement, Maintenance Plan and resale options of current fleet vehicles were also discussed. There would be no minimum requirements for added vehicles and will be at departmental discretion to participate.

A teleconference was held with Dale Sief, Attorney, Foundation for the Regional Opioid Settlement, to discuss regional government settlement planning structure and funding earmarked for Non-Metro Region 9. The Foundation will begin receiving funding in the last quarter of 2021 and will distribute funds through grant applications received. A Region 9 quorum teleconference will be arranged to discuss board appointments, funding structure and how funds are to be distributed.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $44,500 for 107 E. Walnut Retaining Wall Replacement Project. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to adjourn.