Benefit raises money for injured Wildlife Officer

Attendees perused over 70 silent auction items at the benefit. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

A local benefit for former Adams County Wildlife Officer Kevin Behr raised nearly $14,000 this past weekend on Nov. 6.

The benefit was organized by community members Karen Howelett and Paul Brown and hosted in the Adams County Christian School in West Union.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Behr, of Peebles, Ohio, was shot just before 4 p.m. while he and three other wildlife officers were investigating an illegal deer hunting complaint in Clinton County, Ohio.

At the time, Behr was struck through the left buttocks, where the slug traveled through and lodged into his right hip region. On its path, the slug went through his stomach, kidney, intestine, shattered his pelvis and split his pelvis, reported his wife Kathy Garza-Behr.

Three suspects were charged in the case, though one of the cases was dismissed, and another ended in a plea with fines and no jail time. Brian Liming, 44, of Jamestown, Ohio, is still facing charges and is set to go on trial this month.

Behr spent around 80 days in the hospital. At least 30 of those days were spent in the intensive care unit. After several surgeries, Behr was able to return home in March of this year. His return was widely celebrated, his trek home lined with a plethora of first responders and supportive citizens.

Since his return, Behr has continued to pursue a path to normalcy after his accident. He attends physical therapy several days a week and continues to undergo surgeries.

On Saturday, the benefit was held from 2-6 p.m.

“Kevin and I have been friends for 20 years. I’ve been a volunteer firefighter, an intermediate EMT, so when Kevin became the wildlife officer of Adams County, I worked with him a lot. You meet people in life that you love — sometimes you meet people that you’re just drawn to. Kevin was one of those people. We’ve always been close. When he was shot last year, I got a phone call within an hour. I knew right then [I needed to do something for him]. It’s just what you do for people that you love. Fire, EMS, law enforcement, ODNR, it really is when people say it’s a brotherhood. I can remember when all three of his kids were born, I’ve seen them grow up. I’ve seen them excel. I just love him,” said Howelett.

The benefit offered over 70 silent auction items, a 50/50 drawing, a gun raffle and meals served by Smokin J’s BBQ of Winchester, Ohio.

All proceeds went toward Behr’s mounting medical expenses. Anything that did not receive a bid was gifted to Behr.

“To say the least, it’s very overwhelming, but the bigger picture here is that it is a time for the community to come together for the good. It’s not about the bad things that happen to us in life, it’s about what you do after. This is the good things going on after,” said Behr.

He lamented that he “will have medical expenses until he dies.”

“That’s just how it is. With the seriousness of the injuries and the medical treatments, I’ll have medical expenses every day,” he said.

To date, Behr has had 14 surgeries.

“My last surgery was July 19, and it was a two-and-a-half-hour procedure. My next procedure will be in January. Once that one is complete, I’ll have another doctor’s appointment to evaluate where we go next,” said Behr. According to Behr, there are still a few more surgeries to undergo.

“It’s very humbling to see the support. Everywhere I go, there seems to be an outpouring of support. As I said, it’s about the community coming together to do good things. It’s not about the bad things in life, it’s what you do after,” said Behr.