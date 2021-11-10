By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

On Saturday, November 6, a trio of local cross-country runners saw their seasons come to a close, but a close at the highest level of OHSAA competition. Peebles’ Samantha Seas, North Adams’ Myla Toole, and West Union’s Addie Shupert all qualified for the OHSAA State Cross-Country meet, held at Fortress Obetz in central Ohio. Though all three likely fell short of their own expectations, all three girls left it on the course with plenty to be proud of.

The young ladies from Adams County all competed in the first race of the day, a 9 a.m. starting gun on a chilly morning, the Division III race that consisted of 187 runners.

There seems to be someone from the Seas family in the state meet every year and on Saturday, Peebles’ Samantha Seas shattered her own personal record by 17 seconds and against the very stiff state competition in a race with a lot of close finishes, Seas placed 32nd with her time of 19:34.5.

For North Adams senior Myla Toole, her outstanding high school career came at the state meet, where she placed 41st with a time of 19:44.4, completing four years of etching her name in the NAHS record books.

West Union senior Addie Shupert, who has made a place in the record books for herself at WUHS, and turned in the best time of her stellar career at the state meet. Shupert placed 105th overall, but beat her personal best time, coming down the finish chute in a tie of 20:51.9.