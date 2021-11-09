Claire A. Colvin age 79 years of Manchester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Close To Home Nursing Home. Claire was born on February 4, 1942 the daughter of the late James and Agnes (Kubisch) Bracken in Cincinnati, Ohio. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Colvin, son Jerry Reisinger, and sister Marilyn Humphrey.

Survivors include her five children, Tammy Reisinger of Cincinnati, Ohio, Tom Reisinger and Carrie of Dayton, Florida, Terry Reisinger of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jennifer Mearing and Philip of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Jamie Colvin and Billie of Manchester, Ohio; siblings Charles Bracken of Cincinnati, Ohio, David Bracken of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, Terry Bracken of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Kathy Eby of Cincinnati, Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at noon at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, with Father Craig Best officiating. Burial will follow in the Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – noon the day of the service.