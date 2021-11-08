Another voice joined the heavenly choir when Ronald Allen Forsythe, 73 years of age, of Amelia, Ohio, formerly of Winchester, Ohio, passed away at Mercy Health – Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on October 20, 2021.

Ronald was born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on May 28, 1948, the son of the late Charles Chester and Ida Mae (Swearingen) Forsythe. Ronald long served his Lord and Saviour and was a member of Wesley Chapel Church and most recently the First Baptist Church of Glen Este. His passion was music. He played the trumpet and trombone and had sung with the Forsythe Family, Wesley Chapelaires, and Mansion City Quartet. He enjoyed attending gospel concerts, traveling, and camping in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. His lifelong work was in accounting. He married Carolyn Newman on April 4, 1975. She followed him in death October 29, 2021.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Forsythe; grandparents Charlie and Inez Forsythe and Robert and Margaret Swearingen; uncle and aunt Homer and Lola Swearingen; uncle Chester Little; aunt Elsie Forsythe; brother-in-law Michael Newman; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddie and Vivian Newman; and cousin Jean Little.

Survivors include sister, Roberta Newman of Winchester; aunt, Louise Little of Hillsboro; cousin Russell (Linda) Little of Milford, and special niece Annalea (Tim) King of Dawsonville, Georgia, and their children David and Jonathan.

Combined Celebration of Life services for Ron and Carolyn will be held on November 13 at First Baptist Church of Glen Este at 3 p.m. A second service will be held November 20 at Wesley Chapel Church in Winchester at 11 a.m.