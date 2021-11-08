Phyllis June Keiber Terrell, 76 years of age, of Milton, Georgia, passed away on October 28, 2021, at Northside Forsyth Hospital.

Phyllis was born in Mendon, Ohio, in Mercer County, on October 24, 1945, to the late Bernard Keiber and Margaret Shutt Keiber Stephenson, formerly of Auglaize County.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter Toni Yvonne Terrell, and siblings Bernard Keiber of St. Mary’s, Susan Keiber Moore of West Union, Alice Keiber Smith Skeens of Pickerington, Danny Keiber of Columbus, Albert Keiber of Reynoldsburg and Thomas Stephenson of Blue Creek.

She is survived by daughter Kathy Heninger and partner Jay Collins; son Roger Terrell and husband Michael Sharp, and son Greg Terrell and wife Elizabeth; her grandchildren, Chris, Stephen, Jennifer Patrick, William, Benjamin and Allison; her great-grandchildren Jake, Adriana, Peyton, Madison, Cadence, Emmalynn, Jace and Phoenix; and her sisters Lois Keiber Eichenlaub of McDermott, Lora Keiber Palmer of Ellijay, Georgia, Mary Keiber Sexson of West Union, and Anna Keiber Rodocker of Winter Haven, Florida.

The family will be gathering to celebrate her life and she will be near her beloved daughter Toni.