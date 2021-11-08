John Junior Leedy, 73, of Peebles, Ohio passed away on November 3, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio. He was born in Pikeville, Kentucky, son of the late John Henry Leedy and Bessie Mae Adkins Leedy of Peebles.

In addition to his mother, John is survived by his companion, Darlene Davis of Peebles; two sons, Jerry Alan (Debbie) Leedy of Frankfort, Ohio and Wesley Alan (Elizabeth) Leedy of Peebles; two sisters, Joan Sharon (James) Drummond of Blue Creek, Ohio and Vallery Lynn (Steve) Ryan of Peebles; two grandsons, Brandon (Breanna) Leedy of West Union, Ohio and Ridge Leedy of Sardina, Ohio; a great granddaughter, Payson Leedy of West Union and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John retired as a lineman with General Telephone Company. He was also a member of Sons of the American Legion, Waverly Moose Lodge, West Union Masonic Lodge # 43, Shriners and he loved to golf.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 8 from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home with a Masonic service by the West Union Masonic Lodge # 43 at 7 p.m.