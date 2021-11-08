James Robert “Bob” Burns, age 81, of Sardinia, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

He was born March 9, 1940 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late Walter Clyde Burns and Leona Alice Young Burns.

Bob was a Eagle Township Trustee for eight years, and had retired from Baxla Tractor Sales with over 30 years of service.

Surviving are four children, Lisa Lacy, Johnny (Tracy) Burns, Diane (Monty) Fairley, and Kelly Burns; 12 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren; two brothers, Mike Burns and Dick Burns; four sisters, Mary Bingamon, Judy Fetters, Patty Fetters, and Debbie Hauke; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Burns; son-in-law, Leon Lacy; brother, William Charles Burns; and sister, Jane Bloom.

Services will be held at the Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Chris Gobin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the Edgington Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Contributions in Bob’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.