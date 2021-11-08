There is no doubt that life is hard, but life is also wonderful. There will be times of merriment and bliss just as there will be times of affliction, anxiety, and pain. During those times of hardship, it is of utmost importance that we cling to God’s sanctifying Words of truth. His Word is full of promise, life, light, and hope. Most importantly His Word tells how Jesus has experienced everything that we have, and He was absolutely victorious.

Jesus was at times lonesome. He got tired and needed renewal. He was at times overcome with the weight of His calling. He was once pressed down with so much anxiety He sweat drops of blood. He felt physical sickness. He experienced immense physical agony. While on the cross, He experience the weight and penalty of our sin. He experienced everything we have and more, in order to be a perfect sacrifice and a loving advocate. How great His love that He chose to experience these things for our benefit. There will be times of acute stress when the only comfort comes from the Words of God stored within us. Having our Bibles close by and our Bible apps on our phones is a wonderful freedom, but sometimes we can’t access those and the only calm we can muster comes from the Scripture we’ve hidden away in our hearts.

Storing the Words of our loving Father inside our spirits is imperative. Whether we are lying in an MRI tube, awaiting a produce in a sterile room, rebuking the attacks of the Devil on our minds or trying to calm the storm of frustration or angst inside, His Words and hymns hold the power. We all face something different, but our struggle and striving to the cling to our loving Lord in times of hardship are the same.

We can’t possible stand against the forces of darkness without the power of light of Christ living within us. We are going to face scary things, but God hasn’t left us helpless. His Scripture is power. His Holy Spirit is our comforter. His promises are for us all. His plan of redemption isn’t satisfied with a few. He desires us all to find victory through all of life’s battles through His power.

“You will keep in perfect peace those whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in you.” Isaiah 26:3

“Speaking to one another with psalms, hymns, and songs from the Spirit. Sing and make music from your heart to the Lord, always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Ephesians 5:19-21