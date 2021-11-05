‘Strange Mary’ and life on ‘The Ridge’

CHAPTER 16

This week we will look at life on “The Ridge” shortly after the closing of the Civil War, circa 1866. It was a joyous time for some but for those who lost sons, husbands and brothers the grief was almost too much to bear.

The first time “Strange Mary,” as she was called, appeared in public in the Ridge Community was at the funeral of a young Gaileyite Covenanter girl, Ruey Davis.

Ruey, a lovely little girl of fourteen years, was taken suddenly with “Quick Consumption” (TB) so dreaded in that day. She was near the age of her cousin, Lois Ann Wickerham and had always looked much stronger.

Lois Ann felt what others were thinking, but it remained for her schoolmate, Marth, to put it into words. Marth had slipped in beside Lois Ann as the mourners were leaving the house for the cemetery.

“Don’t feel so bad, Lois Ann; they’ll have you hauled off that way one of these days,” she comforted.” No doubt Marth was trying to convey to her the thought that she would soon see her again in the next world. Everyone knew that Lois Ann was not expected to grow up, so in her own way she was giving consolation that was not appreciated. “Well, maybe, and I may live to see you hauled off. You never can tell,” Lois Ann (1851-1930) retorted.

Properly rebuked, Marth changed the subject. “Look over there,” and Marth pointed to a pretty girl who was a newcomer, “Who’s she?” Lois Ann had not met the girl, but she knew who she was. “She is a niece of a minister who preached here a long time ago. Her parents both died out in Pennsylvania and I guess she had come here to live with her aunt.”

“Well; replied Marth, looking the new girl over, “she’s pretty, but look at her eyes. Look like a scared rabbit, don’t you think?” “I didn’t notice, for it is not polite to stare.” Lois Ann answered, showing plainly that a former remark still irritated her.

Others besides Marth had noticed the strange look in Mary’s eyes and it was soon evident that her story had gone around.

This was soon after the close of the Civil War. Soldiers in tattered uniforms were coming home. Happiness and grief were mingled everywhere. The course of nature and epidemics, as well as the fighting, had taken their toll. Saddest of all, perhaps was a case now and then where the mind could not bear up.

“She had been very lonely and unhappy since the death of her parents,” was all her aunt would say. However, the Psalm singing Presbyterians were very numerous in that day, so news spread rapidly.

Grapevine rumors are not always accurate, but it was said her betrothed had not returned from the war and his name was Joseph.

By one of those unaccounted-for quirks of an unsettled mind, she had become obsessed with the idea that she was the Virgin Mary and her lost sweetheart was Joseph. That she had once a brilliant mind and was well educated soon became evident.

In that day, when a disease of the mind was little understood, people naturally hesitated at having their loved ones put away where they were confined more like caged animals and with little hope of recovery. It was not uncommon for families or church groups to try to care for their mentally ill at home, if at all possible.

Some of the elder folks of The Ridge had known Mary’s parents and had been members of her uncle’s flock before the era of the “ites,” so she found sympathy and a ready welcome everywhere. She visited from house to house, all of whose members hoped that this change of location would soon set her mind right.

At times she seemed almost normal. At Society where every adult “spoke to the question” and the children recited the Catechism and Bible verses, Mary would arise to speak.

She usually spoke normally for a few sentences and sometimes made complete talk that was perfectly normal in every way, but sometimes, after a few words spoken with perfect poise, she would begin to quicken her speech and gesture with her hands. Quickly she would mount her chair as she launched forcefully into her discourse. As her eloquence grew, she would step gracefully to a tabletop or other piece of furniture. On such occasions she delivered sermons quite profoundly, everyone listening as respectfully as to the minister.

She had been around among the different families for several weeks. Now she was visiting in the home where she had first made her appearance here in public.

Francis, a young man of the family still at home, also a daughter Libby, did their best to entertain her. They took her everywhere they went, which was mostly to church parties.

“She’s all right,” Libby told her mother many times. “Why can’t we go upstairs to my room to sleep?”

The house was one of those tall old brick ones built by the early settlers with all the bedrooms upstairs except one. Libby disliked having a bed in the parlor but her mother was firm about it, and the two girls continued to sleep in the canopied bed temporarily placed there for them. Her parents occupied the bedroom that opened off this room.

This seemingly normal period passed and the same old brooding quietness was in evidence. Then all began to notice her eyes following Francis while she murmured inaudibly.

The old hall clock was striking the hour of two in the morning as Francis sat up in bed, rubbed his eyes and peered toward the window. Something had awakened him. Was it the window curtain that had blown across his face, he wondered? It had happened before, but this was a feeling that something warm had touched his forehead and had tugged at this hand.

“Just a nightmare,” he concluded and was turning over for another nap when he heard, “Joseph” spoken very distinctly.

Wide awake now, he looked in the direction of the voice. There in the moonlight stood Strange Mary in her long white nightgown with unbound hair falling almost to the floor like a dark cloak. Her arms were outstretched toward Francis.

In a hissing whisper, she was saying, “Joseph, my Joseph, come. We must go to Bethlehem where Jesus will be born.”

“Joseph” promptly disappeared out the window and dropped from the porch roof to the ground. Minutes later when he returned by the stairway with his parents, she was still standing there looking bewilderedly toward the window and murmuring, “Joseph”, my Joseph.”

When she thought she had found her Joseph, she would be taken elsewhere. After some years, relatives took her back east.

Written circa late 1950s and early 1960s by Lena McCoy Mathews (1893-1988) and transcribed for The Defender by Joyce Wilson. Look for more history in future issues of The People’s Defender.