Portsmouth Daily Times Staff Report

The South Webster Jeeps, now winners of 22 volleyball matches this season, just had —perhaps —their easiest victory to date.

And, that goes against conventional wisdom —when the contests should be getting more difficult with the deeper in the tournament they go.

But on Monday, top-seeded South Webster won 25-3, 25-7 and 25-9 over visiting and ninth-seeded Peebles —part of the four-match Southeast District Division IV district semifinal bracket.

The Jeeps are now a stellar 22-1, having notched their 19th consecutive victory —following their only loss of the season, which was a three-set sweep at the Division III Southeast District’s top seed Adena.

Against Peebles, the Jeeps amounted 36 kills, 23 aces, 34 assists and 33 digs.

Faith Maloney muscled for almost half of those kills with 17 —as Bri Claxon collected seven, Skylar Zimmerman five, Rylee McGraw four and Natalie Adkins the other three.

Speaking of three, that was the total number of kills for the Lady Indians, who finished their season with an overall record of 13-8, champions of the small school conference of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

It was the final high school contest for Peebles seniors Lanie Johnston, Avery Storer, and Natalee Workman.

“We lost some key players from last year but we still came back and had a good season this year,” said Peebles first-year head coach Annie Gustin, the Co-Coach of the Year in the SHAC, in her postgame radio interview. “We got to see a really good volleyball team tonight in South Webster and hopefully that inspires our girls to want to work hard and get even better. They’re ranked fifth in the state for a reason.”

“We’ve got a lot of talent coming back for next year. Hopefully our girls will get out and play and get some more experience in the offseason.”

“Our seniors all really improved since the beginning of the season,” Gustin continued. “It’s hard to see them leave, they’ve been with me every day since I took over this job last April. Our seniors have been role models for the other girls to look up to, and our program has a lot of potential to move even higher.”