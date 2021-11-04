Alexander tops North Adams in five sets

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In recent years, it has been the district tournament that had spelled doom for the North Adams Lady Devils varsity volleyball squad. This season, it didn’t get that far. Hosting #17 seed the Albany Alexander Lady Spartans in a Division III sectional championship match, the #8 seeded Lady Devils saw their 2021 season come to a disappointing conclusion as the visiting Lady Spartans eliminated them from the postseason in an exciting five set battle- 19-25, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10,

In the days leading up to the match, North Adams head coach Katie Ragan said over and over again that Albany Alexander was much better than the #17 seed they were given. That proved to be true, but was a by-product of the Southeast District using the super sectional format, where over 30 teams are placed in one sectional and coaches are expected to rank those teams from top to bottom, even though they may have never seen them play and know very little about them.

“I want to give all the credit to Alexander”, said North Adams head coach Katie Ragan in a postgame radio spot. “They rode the bus for over an hour because we’re so far away. We’ve never seen them and they’ve never seen us and they are just not a 17 seed team, I don’t know how the coaches thought that. They came in here and played one heck of a match so all the credit goes to them. We had our opportunities and didn’t take advantage of them.”

“I really an not fond of the super sectional,” added Ragan. “I’m not saying that because we lost, Alexander deserved their win tonight. There are 31 teams in Division III in the Southeast District and there is absolutely no way that I can vote fairly for all of those teams. Making teams drive over an hour for first-round games is horrible. It’s hard to vote with ethics and integrity for teams that you have never seen.”

In the October 21 match up, it was the Lady Devils claiming the opening set 25-19, using a string of service points by senior libero Jadyn Wright down the stretch to seal the deal. The Lady Spartans came off the mat to take the second set 25-16, scoring six of the set’s last seven points.

The third set was one of the best that fans probably saw all season. Late in the set, Alexander held what looked to be a comfortable 23-17 advantage before a side out when the way of the home team. Then, North Adam s’ Kirsten Campbell stepped to the service line and reeled off seven consecutive points, aided immensely by two kills and two blocks from Keetyn Hupp as the Lady Devils took a 2-1 lead in the match with the come-from-behind 25-23 win.

Unfortunately for the home side, the momentum of the thrilling third set victory didn’t carry over into the fourth. Alexander jumped to a 6-1 lead and ride that wave to a 25-19 win, setting up the fifth and decisive set. In that fifth set where points are always at a premium. the Lady Spartans had a six-point run to give them a 9-4 lead and though North Adams pulled back to within 10-7, it was the visitors who eventually celebrated a sectional title, as they took the fifth set 15-10, and the match 3-2.

with the season-ending loss, the Lady Devils bid farewell to seniors Jadyn Wright, Sierra Kendall, and Lizzie Gill.

Despite the sectional defeat, it was still another successful season for the North Adams squad. The Lady Devils finished 19-4 overall and won their third consecutive gold ball trophy by going unbeaten at 13-0 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.