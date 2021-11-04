Pure gold! Former Peebles coach is Flying Pig champion

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

For most of us, the thought of driving over 26 miles can sometimes be a burden, yet alone the though of running over 26 miles. For former Peebles High School cross-country coach Alex Gold, the running part is a piece of cake. On Sunday, Oct. 31, Gold lined up with thousands of other runners on the streets of Cincinnati to compete in his second Flying Pig Marathon, running a distance of 26.2 miles.

The last time the Flying Pig was held was in 2019, Gold’s first crack at the Queen City’s most famous race. In that competition, Gold led the race for over 23 miles before in his words, “hitting a wall” and ending up third overall. In Sunday’s race, he was not to be denied.

“I felt great going into Sunday’s race,” said Gold. “I was running with the defending champion and my good friend Jack Randall. I tried to be conservative over the first half and when we hit halfway, I continued to stay conservative because Jack has more marathon experience than me but I have better finishing speed. He knows his strengths and mine so I wasn’t surprised when he made a big move just past the halfway point in hopes of not letting it come down to a close finish where my speed would be an advantage.”

“I still felt great, but I picked up the pace much more gradually to avoid a blowup later and just keep him in my sight. As it turned out, he unfortunately got terrible cramps and from that point on I led. Our other friend J.T. Mackay was close behind so I picked up the pace to make him have to work harder to catch up. Finally, when I got to mile 25 or so, they told me I had opened up a big lead, and that was when I knew I had it.”

Though he no longer lives in the area, Gold has never forgotten what was a special time in his life here in Adams County. In fact, a conversation on Saturday with a North Adams High School runner served as inspiration for them both.

“Before the race, I was talking with Myla Toole before her regional race and we talked about how important it is to focus in on the current moment of racing rather than letting yourself think about the end result before the race is over,” said Gold. “It was so inspirational to me to see Myla channel that energy at regionals and qualify for state. I though of this when I first started leading and the thoughts started to creep in about how much longer I had to go and how I wanted to win.”

“I stopped myself and focused back on the moment, embracing the pressure and the excitement because heck, as I discussed with Myla, when it’s all said and done, we are going to wish we could go back to having a race we care about enough to make us feel nervous.”

It is so helpful to be part of the journey of so many incredible Adams County athletes,” Gold continued. “While I got the credit for being their coach, in reality the taught me equally as much and reminded me to practice what I preached. Knowing that the kids would be watching gave me so much strength whenever things felt tough. I am still in awe of the support that Adams County sports fans give to their own and I don’t think I can express enough how amazing it feels to know they are cheering for me too.”

“While I no longer live there, I would like to think that I am a Peebles Indians for life!”