Courthouse Breast Cancer Event a fun success, prizes still available

The courthouse was attended by locals bedecked in pink to support a Breast Cancer Awareness event on Oct. 23-24.

The event was started by breast cancer survivor Debbie Fannin, 65, of West Union, Ohio, in 2019.

Fannin’s breast cancer story began in March of 2015 after months of feeling ill and an unknown illness. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and frequently visiting her family practitioner, Angela Shupert, she was reminded to get her mammogram.

“I would always say I hadn’t gotten it, but would, with no intentions to do it. Angela saved my life. At the end of the year, I told my husband that I was going to go ahead and get my annual tests caught up, otherwise, she would never leave me alone. They would bug me about it. So, I got my mammogram and thought nothing about it. They called me back for another mammogram, still didn’t think anything about it — it happens all the time,” said Fannin.

When it was suggested that Fannin have a biopsy, her concern, rightfully, began to grow.

“But, I had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. I was still adjusting my entire life. There was no way I was going to have breast cancer. Three days later, I get the call to come in. On the way over, I remember saying to my husband, ‘can you imagine if they said I had breast cancer?’ We were both like, ‘well, that’s not going to happen.’ Well, it did happen,” said Fannin.

That day, she was diagnosed with breast cancer — and it was aggressive. The tumor was invasive and prone to spread.

“You never forget the words. I remember where she was sitting, I was sitting and my husband was standing. I physically turned around, because I couldn’t figure out who she must be talking to. It was that much of a shock. On the way home — and I remember where we were exactly — I said, ‘I have to warn people.’ That was what I thought of. If this can happen to me, it really can happen to anybody. I wanted to stand on the courthouse square with a megaphone and scream for people to get their mammogram,” said Fannin. Three years ago, she did just that.

“Since then, the motto I go by is, ‘we rise by lifting others.’ Whenever somebody says they got a mammogram because of me, whether it’s good or bad, I rise. That helps me when I’m depressed,” she said.

On Sept. 29, Fannin reported that she had her — hopefully — last surgery related to breast cancer.

“It’s a difficult decision to get a double mastectomy. The only good thing is, it was done. Had I not gone and had my mammogram when I did, I don’t know how long I would have lived. That’s why I say Angela saved my life,” she said. As of now, Fannin is in remission.

“Don’t think it can’t happen to you, because I was you,” she said in an effort to warn others.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Fannin hosted the two-day event.

“The first day there were several people. The second day was a lot of fun. Brett and Sherry Spencer, courthouse staff and the Probation Department made the event. It was so much fun. I laughed and smiled more than I had in a long time. They dressed up in my pink gear and stood on the corner with signs. I have tons of pictures and memories,” said Fannin.

Two big prizes, a Susan G. Komen bike and a golf bag, were raffled.

“The bike was won by JoAnn Hilderbrand. No one won the golf bag,” she said. The two-day event garnered $130 in proceeds, enough to help two people, but Fannin wishes to take it further.

“I would like to help a third. I have lottery tickets left, $2/ticket with every fifth ticket a winner. Every fifth winner could win a choice of bag, a hat, a photoshoot, or a tumbler. Everyone else who buys a ticket will receive a bookmark or a 2021/22 planner as supplies last,” said Fannin.

As an annual event, Fannin plans on making next year bigger and better.

“I want the courthouse to be pink. The memorial in the gazebo was a big thing people liked. I still have notes and names I’ve kept from three years ago. It means a lot to me. When I found out I first had breast cancer, nothing helped me more than talking to someone else who did, [to know I wasn’t alone.] We rise by lifting others,” said Fannin.

Ticket purchases and general inquiries can be fulfilled through her Facebook page, visiting Breast Friends Forever on Facebook or by calling 937-217-7233. If no one is available, leave a message.

“Thanks to everyone who attended or supported the recent Breast Cancer Awareness event. All of you are what makes this town proud. A special thanks to Brett and Sherry Spencer, Adams County Courthouse and Probation Department employees. Thank you to the “stars” of the show, Sherry Spencer, Kris Fite, Danielle Duba, Jeremy Huffman, Marla Thompson and Chelsea Blevins for organizing this wonderful group on very short notice,” said Fannin.