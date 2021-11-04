By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The weather conditions certainly weren’t perfect for long-distance running but the show must go on as the Division III Regional Cross-Country Meet was held on Saturday, October 30 at Pickerington North High School. The muddy track didn’t put a stop to the seasons of a trio of young ladies from Adams County, all of whom advanced to this weekend’s OHSAA State Meet- Samantha Seas from Peebles, Myla Toole from North Adams and Addie Shupert from West Union.

In regional competition, the top five teams and individuals in the top 20 runners not on those qualifying teams make the move to the state meet and Seas had no trouble with that. The Peebles sophomore placed third overall out of 139 runners in the regional meet, earning her a spot at state. Seas ran the race in a time of 20:39.4, not far off the pace of the regional champion Michaela McGill from Mount Gilead (20:00.2).

“It was a miserable day for a cross-country meet but a great day for our girls from Adams County,” said Peebles cross-country coach Amanda Myers. “It was so exciting to see all three girls qualify for state, very proud of them all.”

“Sam Seas is just a phenomenal runner. To finish third at the regional meet as a sophomore is incredible.I have had a front row seat this year watching her train and wow- she is such a hard worker, so determined, and very disciplined. She has a plan for the week and just crushes it week after week . She has shown so much improvement since the beginning of the season. She’s so much stronger now and she is enjoying running and having a lot of fun with it now which is what I love to see. Sam is way too humble to brag but she has a lot to be proud of this season. I can’t wait to watch all three of our county girls compete on Saturday. It’s going to be a great day!”

It has been a tough season for North Adams senior Myla Toole as she battled injuries, but she bounced back in a big was at the regional meet. She earned a return trip to the state meet, where she was 35th last year, by placing fifth in last weekend’s regional race in a time of 20:46.4.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be going back to the state meet with Myla,” said North Adams cross-country coach Kelly Boerger. I think it speaks volumes about our county’s cross-country teams that we have three runners from the county competing at the state level.”

The entire North Adams girls team qualified for the regional meet and placed seventh in the overall standings. Toole was joined at the regional by her teammates- freshman Katelynn Boerger, freshman McKenna Shelton, freshman Anna Armstrong, senior Ainsley Grooms, senior Areena Goon, and sophomore Hunter Grooms.

The third member of the Adams County contingent to earn a spot in the state meet will be West Union senior Addie Shupert, who will close out her high school career running at the highest level. Shupert placed 13th in the regional meet in a time of 21:25.7, claiming one of the state’s individual berths. She also made school history as the first female runner to make the state meet.

The West Union girls team as a whole also participated in the regional meet, finishing 14th overall in the team standings. Besides Shupert, the Lady Dragons were represented in the regional meet by freshman Sadie Armstrong, junior Makenna Armstrong, sophomore Sara Boldman, junior Kaitlyn Vogler, freshman Miley Smith. and freshman Allie McCarty.

“This is the fifth year in a row that we have had one of our teams qualify for regionals,” said West Union coach Meg McCarty. “The competition in the postseason is always really, really tough, which is why it is a huge accomplishment to even qualify for regionals. Though our team fell short of moving on, Addie (Shupert) became the first girl in school history to qualify for state. We’re super proud of all of our runners and are already making plans for next year.”

In the Boys division III race, no one advanced on to state and the top finisher from the county was Manchester sophomore Connor Darnell, who placed 31 st out of 126 runners with a finish time of 18:36.9. The North Adams boys squad qualified as a team for regionals and placed 15th in the team standings. Representing the young Green Devils in the regional race were sophomore Cody Hesler, sophomore Garrett Emerson, freshman Jayce Rothwell, freshman Jimmy Hickey, freshman Kyzer Fannin, freshman Connor Young, and junior Skylar Stapleton.

Locally, the Southern Hills Athletic Conference had another winner as the Whiteoak High School boys squad qualified for the state meet for the first time in school history.

The OHSAA state cross-country meets will be held this Saturday, Nov. 6 at Fortress Obetz outside of Columbus. The division III girls race is scheduled for 9 a.m.