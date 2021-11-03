News Release

The RedStorm Classic signaled the start of the 2021-22 basketball season at the University of Rio Grande.

It also signals the start of a new way for fans to gain admission to those games.

The Rio Grande athletic department has announced a partnership with Hometown Ticketing, Inc. to provide online ticket sales for all contests at the Newt Oliver Arena.

“We’re excited to start the transition to online sales with our tickets for the 2021-22 basketball season,” said Rio Grande athletic director Jeff Lanham. “This is a way for us to pre-sell tickets for each game and to sell season passes for all 35 men’s and women’s varsity games.”

Fans may purchase tickets by clicking on the “Tickets” tab at the top of the home page on the Rio athletic website, http://www.rioredstorm.com, and selecting the event which they plan to attend.

Once tickets have been purchased, tickets may be printed out or sent directly to a designated email account. Fans will be admitted entrance to the event by presenting either the printed ticket or the electronic ticket, which can be displayed through a QR code on the ticket holder’s smart phone.

Tickets will also be available at the admission gate on the date of the event. Tickets may be purchased using a credit card, with cash no longer accepted at the gate.

All tickets are General Admission and are priced at $7 each.

Rio students, staff and faculty will continue to be admitted for free. Students can obtain a digital ticket by entering their student ID number, while faculty and staff will receive a code via email to obtain a digital ticket.

Season passes, which are good for all 35 varsity contests involving Rio teams and a total of 43 games including tournament matchups, are also available for $200 – a saving of more than $100.

“We don’t want our fans to stand in line, we want them to buy online,” Lanham said.

For questions or concerns, fans are asked to contact the Rio athletic department at (740) 245-7293.