By Julia McCane Knox

Come join our team! Adams County Public Library is currently hiring. Go to adamscolibrary.org to download the employment application. Drop off a resume and application at any of our library locations. Positions start at $9.68 per hour at 29 hours per week. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

There’s still time to sign up for Merry Money. Children, aged 3 to 12, can sign up to read and log books to earn “Merry Money,” which they can use to “buy” gifts from our Santa Shop for themselves or their friends and family. To sign up for Merry Money and receive a physical reading log, visit the library or use Beanstack. To sign up online, go to adamscolibrary.org and click on the “Merry Money 2021” post.

For every five picture books read, children will earn $1. For every 50 pages of a chapter book, children will earn $1. Each child can earn up to $20, and all reading logs must be turned in by Saturday, December 11. Our Santa Shop will be open from Monday, December 13 through Saturday, December 18. Registration for the Santa Shop begins on Wednesday, December 1, and ends on Saturday, December 11. Children can view the gifts on our website via our Online Santa Shop then reserve them by calling the library. Children and caregivers can pick up the gifts by appointment. Or, children and caregivers can come to the library by appointment to choose the gifts. To make an appointment for the Santa Shop, call the library or register online using our event calendar.

All Adams County Public Library locations offer a weekly Curbside After School Meal Program for children, ages 18 and under. Each child will receive a bag of seven balanced meals for the week along with a craft kit or activity, which children, as well as parents and caregivers, can pick up. To pick up your meals, please call the library upon your arrival and state the child’s full name. The meals for this program are provided by the Children’s Hunger Alliance, an equal opportunity provider.

Virtual Storytime is back. Join us each Saturday at noon on Facebook for prerecorded storytime videos. In these videos, one of our library programmers will read books, sing songs or say rhymes, and recommend crafts, activities, and / or books. For more storytime videos, go to our YouTube channel. For additional resources for children, please visit our website at adamscolibrary.org, hover over the “Resources” tab, then click the “Kids Resources.” Visit our calendar of events on our website for more information about our library programs.

We have a variety of services to fit the needs of our community. We offer fax, copy, and print services. To access these services, patrons can walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary. We are open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For updates, please check our social media and website at adamscolibrary.org. Questions? Stop in or call the library; we are here to serve our community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.