Forece to play on a co-ed boys team didn’t dampen the soccer talent of West Union sophomore Katie Hunter, center in the above photo). Usually a high-scoring offensive standout, Hunter moved to the goalkeeper position late this season and proved her value, setting a school record for saves with 40 in the Dragons’ recent contest with Peebles. The 40 saves also put Hunter in the top five in the OHSAA record book. )Photo provided)