2021 Elections Results

Results posted, unofficial, contested races and levies

Manchester Mayor

Billie Jo Goodwin – 149

Richard Shawn Francis – 103

Teresa Blythe – 61

Manchester Village Council )–4 e;lected

Regina Adams – 196

Romona G. Applegate – 219

Diana Brown – 183

Troy Jolly – 147

West Union Village Council – 4 elected

Mark A. Brewer – 290

Randy Brewer – 287

Mary Jane Campbell – 310

Ashley M. Sexton – 251

Donna Young – 291

Winchester Village Council – 4 elected

William Foster – 122

Carma J. Tincher -106

Kathy Willman – 107

Jody Young – 117

Peebles Village – 4 elected

Charles R. Countryman – 236

Austin Cross – 156

Eugene McFarland – 191

Dave Stephens – 239

Brush Creek Township Trustee – 2 elected

Jarrid Gustin – 112

Dustin Hayslip – 130

Randy B. Lewis – 140

Green Township Trustee – 2 elected

John R. Easter – 122

Matthew D. Gray – 72

Brent D. Harper – 31

Wesley Taylor – 78

Liberty Township Trustee – 2 elected

Jason D. Baldwin – 234

David Blythe -186

Wendell W. Swearingen – 239

Meigs Township Trustee – 2 elected

Larry J. Gardner -386

Steve Hoop – 433

Bill Setty – 365

Monroe Township Trustee – 2 elected

Sam Baldwin – 78

Robert W. Bentley – 51

Robert Dale Holsinger – 41

Susan K. Lee – 36

Shannon McCarty – 95

Sheena L. White – 42

Oliver Township Trustee – 2 elected

Alex Baker – 67

Quintin Baker – 129

Charles W. Emert – 122

Brad Erwin – 40

John Ruggles – 80

Scott Township Trustee – 2 elected

Sam Boldender – 236

Homer F. Holsted – 234

Jason Hupp – 227

Spriggs Township Township Trustee – 2 elected

David Abbott – 167

Tommy L. Mefford – 114

Denver N. Phillips – 55

Brennan Kelly Roush – 291

Noah J. Schiltz – 43

Wayne Township Trustee – 2 elected

Steven W. Leonard – 150

Alex Rosselot – 81

Jimmy Tadlock – 164

Jason Work – 128

Adams Co/Ohio Valley School Board Member – 3 elected

Tyler E. Cantrell – 1145

Christi B. Country-Dick – 1048

Justin L. Davis – 1158

Tiffany DeMint – 1705

Robin P. Lucas – 1731

Kevin Schoonver – 1550

Gay Lynn Shipley – 1958

Manchester Local School District Board Member – 3 elected

Owen Applegate – 861

Shanna Crabtree – 301

Roddy D. Farley – 426

Gregory Penny – 261

Troy D. Thatcher – 334

Dana Thornburg – 248

Adams County Children Services Tax Levy

For – 2684

Against – 2426

Adams County Public Library Tax levy

For – 3210

Against – 1894

Peebles Police Levy

For -225

Against – 91

Seaman Village Street Improvement Tax

For -125

Against – 38

Green Township Cemeteries Tax Levy

For – 115

Against – 71

Green Township Fire Protection Tax Levy

For – 104

Against – 85

Liberty Township Cemeteries Tax Levy

For – 255

Against- 127