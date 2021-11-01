Doug Davenport, 84, of Bentonville, Ohio, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, Kentucky. He was born April 5, 1937 in Adams County. He is preceded by wife, Alvena B. Davenport; first wife, Mary Sandra Wright; parents Archie and Jessie Davenport; one brother, Wilbur Eugene Davenport and three sisters, Evelyn Jewel Davenport, Nola Faye Davenport Rostine and Margauritte Davenport Bellew.

Doug is survived by one brother, Andy Davenport of Peebles; three daughters, Phyllis Kirk of Flat Gap, Kentucky, Peggy (Terrell) Clark of Maysville, Kentucky and Gena Davenport of Bentonville; one son, David Davenport of Portsmouth; eight grandchildren, Alex Davenport, Andrea Kirk, Cassandra Catlow, Christopher Lungren, Katrina Lungren, Tristan Davenport, Zachary Davenport and Rachel Davenport; and three great grandchildren, Zoe Catlow, Nathaniel Russell and Matthew Cooper, Jr.

Doug is a 1957 graduate of West Union High School. He retired after 37.5 years of working as a machinist at Carnation Can Company in Maysville, Kentucky, he was a very hard worker. He was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Bentonville Anti-Horse Thief Society. He was a loving father, husband, brother and grandfather and will dearly missed.

Memorial donations can be made to:St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105., www.stjude.org/donate.

The public visitation is 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 5, 2021, also at theLafferty Funeral Home. Pastor James (Jim) Lanham will officiate.

The public interment is at the Manchester Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.