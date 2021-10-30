Not intended for rote memorization

Hiding the words of Scripture in our hearts is essential for fighting the forces of darkness. Pondering God’s truth is a necessary life-giving habit. Having the concepts, truths, and promises stowed in our spirits allows for quick access when times get tough. Keeping these sanctifying words stored within is different than merely being able to quote something from rote memorization, however. Only by reading, contextualizing, and applying scripture’s truths to our lives can we truly store them up.

Rote memorization is memorizing information verbatim, word for word, without context or mastery of concepts. This type of remembering is helpful for things like the times tables, the periodic table of elements, spelling rules or even recalling our social security numbers, but remembering Bible verses word for word without context or application is neither helpful nor advantageous in our spirit walk.

Better Help.com posted an article explaining the disadvantages of mere memorization. These quotes hold true for simply amassing Bible knowledge. Read the following quotes and consider the danger our spirits face if we merely memorize without contextualizing God’s truths and promises.

“One of the biggest problems with the use of rote memory in primary and secondary education is that it doesn’t prepare you for higher learning or on-the-job memory applications. One study found that the most common learning disability among undergraduates is incomplete comprehension. This is a direct result of using rote memory to memorize base facts without being able to understand or learn the complexities of the subject matter.

Rote memory allows for the memorization of base information, but it doesn’t put that information into any sort of context. The lack of context for complex subjects means that the student has not learned anything about what they are studying. When using rote memory alone, a student may be able to pass a high school trigonometry class by memorizing how to operate tangents, but fail a university trigonometry class because they have no comprehension of how the operation functions.”

Rote memory doesn’t give you knowledge. Rote memory will give you base facts and figures that you may remember for a short time but are likely to forget with disuse. To truly learn something, you must be able to make connections to your past experiences and the world around you. Without that context, the facts that you are memorizing are just facts, dates, vocabulary, or numbers. They do not represent true knowledge.”

An old adage says, “extensive knowledge of or close association with something leads to a loss of respect for it.” If we use the ineffective method of rote memorization for recalling Biblical truths, we could actually become desensitized to the power, purity, and holiness found within them.

A verse like Joshua 1:9 can be quoted by most people because it has been written on jewelry, printed on tees, painted on signs, and crituted on tons of crafts. Without proper context, we don’t realize the weight Joshua was under. The mantle of leadership had just donned him. His mentor had just passed away. The command to seize the promised land was given. Battle loomed ahead before the Israelites could claim the new fruitful land. To say Joshua was feeling the pressure would be an understatement.

Because we see this verse so much it’s easy to trivialize it. God’s Word is not trivial. God’s Word is alive, active, and life-giving. We must resist the urge to simply recall verses from memory. This can be helpful in acute times of hardship or exhortation, but we must commit to reading the glorious Words of promise and life to understand the broader contexts and apply them to our own situations. His Words are transformational. If we try to make verses fit our situations and our limited understanding, we fail to use the Words as intended. We are meant to read His Words and let Him transform our lives and understanding to fit His meaning and purpose.

Lord, let us not become so “familiar” with your Words that we lose respect for their power. Instead, let us desire to be transformed by them. Let us make a habit of reading to learn more of You rather than to have a handful of memorized verses to pull out as pick-me-ups.

Take a moment to consider the cited verses in their contexts. Bask in the love, deliverance, and help we find there.

“For we have not a high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:15-16