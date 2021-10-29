Five candidates vie for council seats in both Seaman and West Union

Dave Merfert Christina Erkenbrecher Randy Brewer Mary Jane Campbell Ashley Sexton Donna Young

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

There are five candidates in both Seaman, Ohio, and West Union, Ohio, in the running for the council race this year.

There are four open seats to be filled in both villages.

On the Seaman roster are Lana Chandler, Christina Erkenbrecher, Incumbent Dave Merfert, Incumbent Michael Tolle and Incumbent Robert Wright.

“I want to be involved in my town and community, to help where needed and have a voice,” said Chandler.

As she lives in town, she sees there are traffic issues.

“We have a lot of children playing here so I want to keep them safe,” she said. If elected, Chandler plans to keep an open mind and work synergistically with others on council.

“Seeing as how I would be stepping into a new position, I will look for guidance from others that I will be working with,” she said.

According to Chandler, she is an honest, dedicated person with Christian values. She has lived in Scott Township since 2005. In 2020, she moved to Seaman.

“I love my community and want to help in any way that I can,” she said.

Erkenbrecher would like to be part of council to try and better the community.

“I would like to be a positive influence and make sure everyone’s voice is heard,” she said.

To Erkenbrecher, any issue that affects the community is an issue to be concerned with.

“Lack of communication between the governing bodies and the community is an issue,” she said.

If elected, one of her goals would be to help come up with ways to grow the community with more businesses.

“I would like to more community involvement,” she said.

Erkenbrecher has been a part of the community for 10 years.

“I grew up in Adams County. I work for Adams county EMS and have for the last 12 years. I am compassionate about our community and helping others. I would do my due diligence to help solve any issues that may arise. I would want all residents to feel welcome to come to me or any other member with any concerns they may have,” said Erkenbrecher.

Merfert grew up in Seaman and has lived in the village for 45 years.

“I believe it’s important to be involved in the community. I want Seaman to be the best village in Adams County. The biggest issues are the same as with other villages in our county, substance abuse, making sure we are financially responsible so our public servants have the resources and tools they need to perform their duties,” said Merfert.

If elected, Merfert wants to keep Seaman moving forward, prospering and will continue to make choices that are necessary for the good of the community.

Tolle is running for reelection because he likes to help the neighborhood he lives in. He was on Seaman Life Squad for several years, and when he retired, he decided to run for council.

“I just enjoy helping people, and I try to make decisions to do that,” he said.

Admittedly, like most villages, there are always issues to keep the streets paved, sewers up and funding those necessities as well as other projects.

”There are always issues you have to deal with, but you try to be fair to people while making your town better as well. You’re not going to please everybody, but you just try to do the best you can for as many people as you can,” he said.

If re-elected, his goals will be the same as they have been.

“I’m going to continue doing what I’ve done since I’ve been there. I go in there and make decisions that need to be made. We’ve done very well lately. A lot of streets have been paved, and we’ve been able to accomplish several things in the last few years. We have some old businesses we would like to get rid of,” said Tolle.

When it comes to receiving the vote in November, it is the people’s choice, he said.

“I just try to do the best I can, and I hope people believe that I’ve tried to be honest. I try to look at situations from other people’s shoes and be as fair as I can. One day, somebody said, ‘there are other people running for council. I didn’t know if I was going to sign their petition or not. They’re running against you.’ I told him it wouldn’t make any difference to me. I told him I would sign anyone’s petition if they were a good candidate. The more the better. That’s just democracy. If they think somebody is going to do a better job than me, then vote for them. If I’m elected, I’ll do the best I can, if not, I hope they will do the same thing. I still live in the town, I’ve lived here most of my life and I’d like to see it taken care of,” said Tolle.

Wright declined an interview.

On the West Union roster are Incumbent Mark Brewer, Incumbent Randy Brewer, Mary Jane Campbell, Ashley Sexton and Incumbent Donna Young.

Mark Brewer wants to continue his role as a council member because there are projects in the village is currently working on that he would like to see to their completion.

“The number one is keeping our West Union Life Squad out of the control of the county and getting our fair share of the county tax levy for emergency services. Getting more police officers for West Union Police Department. Holding property owners accountable for run-down and abandoned properties in the village,” said Mark Brewer.

He would like to keep the village moving forward financially, in infrastructure and try to get more employment opportunities for the people of West Union. Additionally, he would like to make the village a safer place to live.

“I have no agenda nor do I have sights set on any other office. I’m just a common person living in the same neighborhood I grew up in. I love the Village of West Union and it has been my honor to serve on the council. When I vote on an issue, it’s not for the betterment of me, but for the betterment of the citizens that have put me into the office,” said Mark Brewer.

Randy Brewer wants to run for reelection to finish what the council has started with the new sewage plant and State Route 41 Shared-Use Path Project.

“I want to try and save our West Union Life Squad and make sure our Fire Department has the right equipment to help residents in and out of town. Our council works together to try to make the right decisions that will work best for the benefit of West Union,” said Randy Brewer.

According to Brewer, the biggest issue in the village currently is the takeover of West Union Lifesquad by the county.

“I am concerned for the well-being of our residents. We want to ensure our residents get the medical assistance when needed in a timely manner,” he said.

If elected, he endeavors to find money in the budget to pave streets, keep the police department staffed and find grant money for village economic growth.

“I would like people to vote for me because I’ve served on the council for several years and I’ve seen a lot of positive things happen for the village. I treat people the way I want to be treated. If I get a call, I always go see what the problem is and try to correct it. I will try to get the problem solved no matter who you are. I will fight for our police, life squad, fire department and residents and try to continue to keep West Union a town that everyone will be proud of,” said Randy Brewer.

“We are in troubling times. I moved to West Union in the 1980s for a better opportunity for my family. I decided to do my part and help our village navigate through the trials and tribulations during one of the worst financial crises our country, state, and small community has ever seen. Over the years, I have noticed the continuing demise of the village through ineffective budgets, crumbling streets and sidewalks, levies failing because of trust issues, police officers leaving because they are being overworked and underpaid, and the simple lack of transparency. We need to do more with less as we face a possible recession. Having experience in human resources, I will work to create and update employee policies, procedures and training,” said Campbell.

According to Campbell, having experience in both public and private sectors, she has administered millions of dollars and written grants that the community has benefited from.

“I will work to find opportunities for the village that will save the hard-working taxpayers money while increasing the quality of service they receive,” she said.

Having her own business, she understands the need for accountability.

“The village government must be held accountable for its actions. We must reduce the turnover rate of our police officers and village employees. The turnover is taking away from experienced officers patrolling our streets and keeping our neighborhoods safe, and the efficient delivery of services in the village. There are other issues, such as transparency, planning or lack thereof, employee training, snow removal, speeding in neighborhoods, fire department, EMS and our increasing homeless population are a few of the many issues we need to address,” said Campbell.

No matter what position you hold, honesty is always the best policy, she said.

“Elected officials and employees should all be held accountable when their actions are not appropriate. Currently, the village has lax employee policies. Employees do not have job descriptions and cannot be held accountable or even praised for their work because their work isn’t being defined and proper rules and guidelines are not in place. I will work with the council and mayor to create policies and procedures to increase productivity and save our tax dollars,” said Campbell.

We cannot continue letting our streets and sidewalks crumble, she said.

“I will work to reform the village budget to allow for proper blacktopping and the construction of better sidewalks. I will also work with our police department and community to make sure our streets are safe from speeders and people running stop signs. Our citizens are at risk and this has to be addressed,” said Campbell.

Campbell believes she has an incredible range of experience to bring to the table.

“I have worked all my life to improve the businesses and organizations I have been a part of. I’m a caring person, who wants our village, local businesses, citizens, and employees to thrive in every aspect. I have a desire to improve our community, and the determination and common sense needed to succeed. I know I can help improve our village and will work with my fellow council members to do so,” said Campbell.

According to Sexton, there are many reasons she is running for council.

“One, I’m afraid for my son, my family and the community that I love dearly. I’m afraid of the constant expansion of drug treatment facilities and the increase in the homeless population. West Union now has several recovery homes and soon will have a brand-new drug treatment facility next to SOMC. I would never want to take an opportunity for recovery away from someone, however, some of these folks coming to these facilities are not the folks we want in our community. When they drop out they become homeless and have no source of income, so they steal from our homes and local businesses,” said Sexton.

If we do not act now, West Union will soon become a large tent city for the homeless, she said.

“I know of three sites where the homeless are living and no one will do anything about them. If elected, I will stand up to these drug treatment facilities and tent cities, no more will our families or local business be taken advantage of. Most people don’t realize that just recently, a large tent city was found in the woods next to the fairgrounds. I’m not talking about a few tents, I’m talking about a small population of people with backpacks that live in the shadows of the night. They steal from our homes, trade drugs and do whatever they need to do to feed their habits. We need safer streets — and that is a primary reason I’m running,” said Sexton.

According to Sexton, there are many issues affecting the village, the largest being the lack of leadership from long-time council members.

“[They] care more about their village salary than they do the community. For 10 plus years, these members when asked if they have to report say, “I got nothing.” Week after week, it is, “I got nothing.” It is laughable, sad and concerning. For years, problems have festered that are now coming to a head. Our EMS system is on the verge of collapsing, our police are overworked and underpaid, the general fund is becoming smaller and smaller. For some on the council, the quick fix to the problem is to increase taxes. If elected, I will stand up against wasteful spending, review contracts that aren’t in the best interest of the village, and demand accountability. We cannot continue down this downward spiral,” said Sexton.

Her goals are simple, she said.

“Make West Union better and there are several ways we can do this. One, we need better zoning. Better zoning will help keep out-of-county and out-of-state corporations coming in our village and opening up drug treatment homes. I’ll work to strengthen our zoning regulations. In addition, we need to focus on paying for and properly servicing our public safety departments. For example, I want a strong fire department, but there has been little accountability at the department for many years, leading to a distrust of the public and the department. I’ll work to change that,” said Sexton.

I want your vote because I am you, she said.

“I am a hardworking and dedicated mother who chose to raise my family here. I want a safe and vibrant town, I want village officials to be of the highest ethical standards and I want to see progress rather than negativity. I will work towards a new day for West Union where the concerns of our fellow citizens always come first. And you can be assured, when it comes time to give my report, I’ll say, “I’ve got something.” I’ll have something… because I work for you,” said Sexton.

Young is asking village voters to elect her because she cares about the community and will work hard for them.

“For nearly 20 years, I have attended village council meetings as a resident because I believe we should know what the government is doing with our tax dollars. During these years, I have voiced my concerns and have held our elected representatives accountable – we have to remind them that they work for us. In 2020, I was appointed to a vacant council seat. During this time, I have worked hard to make change. If the voters choose me, I will continue the fight to make West Union better,” said Young.

According to Young, one of the biggest issues affecting the village is the lack of economic development and growth.

“This lack of industrial growth has had major impacts on all aspects of our village. Without good-paying jobs in our community, we cannot grow. We need fewer recovery centers and more jobs that pay decent wages. Some may remember when I managed Super America, now Speedway. Under my leadership, Super America became the first 24-hour store in Adams County, this not only created more jobs it increased access for police officers to fuel up during the night and eat, mothers to get medicine for their children when nowhere else was open and some much more. This wouldn’t have happened if I didn’t have the conversation. This kind of thinking is what we need. I’m the first to ask questions and suggest better practices when needed. Why continue to do the same old, same old when there are many opportunities out there that aren’t being looked at or talked about,” said Young.

The Village of West Union has to create an environment where businesses want to come and that means cleaning up the streets, she said.

“When I was first appointed, I was made chairwoman of the personnel committee where I worked with the Zoning Board to hire a Zoning Officer. His job is to enforce the village’s codes so that our streets are clean, and properties are maintained. With nearly 150 work tickets made and completed, the Village is being cleaned up. In addition, I am fighting night and day to save our EMS system from the county. I believe that local control should always come first and that is why the people of West Union should control EMS services, not the county,” said Young.

If elected, Young will continue to work hard for the residents.

“I will continue to fight for our EMS system, make sure our police officers are taken care of, and continue to keep our streets clean and properties maintained. As we continue to clean up West Union, I will also work to welcome businesses, small and large to West Union. For example, the village recently passed an ordinance that will make it easier for food trucks to come to West Union. In addition to the food trucks, the farmer’s market and the expansion of local businesses throughout the village, people from all over the county will increasingly come to West Union. Once in West Union, they will stop to get gas and use other businesses. It is my hope and goal that once businesses begin to see increases in revenue, they will hire more people or increase hours of current employees, thus creating more revenue for the village, so we can improve our infrastructure and other much-needed projects,” said Young.

It is a win, win for us all, she said.

“Adams County has become a tourist destination with nearly 50 million dollars generated for retail, lodging, and other industries. I will work to make West Union a place where commerce is easy and accessible so that our local businesses can thrive from this revenue. With that, I will also continue to work to make sure that our current businesses are taken care of. For example, when we have bad Winters, our streets need to be maintained so commerce isn’t affected. I will continue to work to make sure our street department has the resources they need,” said Young.

According to Young, she is an honest person who speaks her mind.

“I offer solutions. I hold others accountable. I work each day to make West Union a better place. I have been involved in holding village government accountable for a long time and now that I’m a part of it, I can offer solutions and action to some of our most pressing concerns,” said Young.