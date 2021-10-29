By Julia McCane-Knox

It’s time for early voting! Go to the Adams County Board of Elections to vote on the following days and times: Monday, October 25 through Friday, October 29, from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. — Saturday, October 30, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Sunday, October 31 from 1 – 5 p.m. — Monday, November 1, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Go to 215 North Cross St., Room 103, in West Union, Ohio 45693 to vote. If you have questions, please call the Adams County Board of Elections at (937) 544-2633 or e-mail them at adams@ohiosos.gov.

Preschoolers, aged 0-5, are invited to join our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Program, which supports early childhood literacy and encourages all parents and caregivers to read with their children. Participants can sign up for this program at the library or on Beanstack by downloading the app or going to our website at adamscolibrary.org. In this program, children will log each book on the app or on a paper log. Each time children read 100 books read, they will go to the library to pick out a prize and get a picture that will be posted on social media, unless not wanted. Once children complete the program, they will each get a certificate of completion, a library bag, and a picture with their prizes, which will be posted on social media, unless otherwise noted.

Sign up, read books, and earn “money” with our Merry Money 2021 Holiday Reading Program. In this program, children, aged 3 to 12, can sign up to read and log books to earn “Merry Money,” which they can use to “buy” gifts from our Santa Shop for themselves or their friends and family. To sign up for Merry Money and receive a physical reading log, visit the library or sign up online using Beanstack. For every five picture books, children can earn $1. For every 50 pages of a chapter book, children can earn $1. Each child can earn up to $20, and all reading logs must be turned in by Saturday, December 11. For more information about this program, please visit our website or call the library.

Looking for some socially distanced fun this Halloween? Learn game design with the Adams County Public Library Imagination Lab! Solve the puzzle by finding all five keys and learn how to make your own game by watching tutorials! This passive program will occur throughout the month of October. In addition, you’re invited to our Halloween Drive-Thru for all ages on Thursday, October 28, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. In this program, participants will drive up to our Halloween stations to get books, candies, crafts, and prizes. Participants never need to leave the car! We will be dressed up for the festivities, so participants are encouraged to wear costumes to this spooktacular event, as well.

For library updates, please check us out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website at adamscolibrary.org. Questions? Stop in or call the library; we are here to serve our community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.