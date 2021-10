10 contested trustee races in November

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

There are 10 contested trustee races in the upcoming election. Each township has two open seats.

Bratton Township Trustee

Wayne Hanson

James Hillger

James Wallace

Brush Creek Township Trustee

Jarrid Gustin

Dustin Hayslip

Randy Lewis

Green Township Trustee

John Easter

Matthew Gray

Brent Harper

Wesley Taylor

Liberty Township Trustee

Jason Baldwin

David Blythe

Wendell Swearingen

Meigs Township Trustee

Larry Gardner

Steve Hoop

Bill Setty

Monroe Township Trustee

Sam Baldwin

Robert Bentley

Sheena White

Robert Holsinger

Susan Lee

Shannon McCarty

Oliver Township Trustee

Alex Baker

Quintin Baker

Charles Emert

Brad Erwin

John Ruggles

Scott Township Trustee

Sam Bolender

Homer Holsted

Jason Hupp

Sprigg Township Trustee

David Abbott

Tommy Mefford

Denver Phillips

Brennan Roush

Noah Shiltz

Wayne Township Trustee

Steven Leonard

Alex Rosselot

Jimmy Tadlock

Jason Work