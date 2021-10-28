By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

After their high school counterparts competed in the district cross-country races, a pair of local junior high boys runners traveled north on Sunday, October 24 to participate in the OHSAA Middle School State Invitational.

Eighth graders Grady Myers from Peebles and Beau Hesler from North Adams were part of the two-mile race held at Fortress Obetz outside of Columbus, the site of the high school state championship meet, and both acquitted themselves quite well, even in deplorable conditions.

Running in a downpour in a field of 161 runners, Myers turned in a 15th place finish with a time of 11:38.0, while Hesler was close behind in 16th place with a time of 11:39.8.

Myers is pictured above on the left after the damp race, while Hesler is in the center of the picture on the right, flanked by North Adams cross-country coaches Kelly Boerger and Casie Reed.